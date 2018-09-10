CA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;77;N;3;15%

Arcata;Partly sunny;67;NW;13;70%

Auburn;Sunny;90;W;6;19%

Avalon;Sunny;71;W;7;70%

Bakersfield;Sunny;94;NW;8;16%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;90;W;5;25%

Big Bear City;Sunny;77;S;3;7%

Bishop;Sunny;96;N;5;6%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;75;WNW;9;14%

Blythe;Sunny;108;SSW;11;12%

Burbank;Sunny;85;SSE;9;44%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;WSW;9;57%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;82;WSW;8;51%

Campo;Sunny;93;SW;15;5%

Carlsbad;Sunny;76;SW;7;61%

Chico;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;15%

China Lake;Sunny;98;E;8;4%

Chino;Sunny;92;W;8;28%

Concord;Sunny;88;WNW;8;21%

Corona;Sunny;91;W;12;35%

Crescent City;Sunny;62;NNW;8;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;101;W;13;6%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;99;WSW;16;3%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;105;SE;8;18%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;13;75%

Fairfield;Sunny;89;Calm;0;23%

Fresno;Sunny;91;WNW;5;17%

Fullerton;Sunny;83;SSW;6;47%

Hanford;Sunny;93;WNW;6;17%

Hawthorne;Sunny;77;W;12;61%

Hayward;Sunny;79;W;9;37%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;105;SE;8;18%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;W;10;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;97;W;28;3%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;94;NNE;9;16%

Lincoln;Sunny;88;W;6;26%

Livermore;Sunny;87;WSW;8;27%

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;66;W;14;69%

Long Beach;Sunny;78;S;8;59%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;78;S;8;59%

Los Angeles;Sunny;80;W;6;55%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;W;6;55%

Madera;Sunny;94;N;7;19%

Mammoth;Sunny;81;W;5;15%

Marysville;Sunny;90;N;5;24%

Mather AFB;Sunny;88;NW;3;21%

Merced;Sunny;89;WNW;6;20%

Merced (airport);Sunny;89;WNW;6;20%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;83;SW;9;47%

Modesto;Sunny;86;NNW;10;28%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;77;N;9;36%

Mojave;Sunny;93;W;29;6%

Montague;Sunny;80;N;6;18%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;W;8;64%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;80;N;6;15%

Napa County;Sunny;82;W;7;30%

Needles;Sunny;107;SSW;16;10%

North Island;Partly sunny;72;SSW;9;68%

Oakland;Sunny;73;WNW;7;46%

Oceanside;Sunny;76;SW;7;61%

Ontario;Sunny;92;W;8;28%

Oroville;Sunny;88;Calm;0;23%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;9;75%

Palm Springs;Sunny;104;E;5;12%

Palmdale;Sunny;97;W;16;7%

Paso Robles;Sunny;94;WNW;7;6%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;8;72%

Porterville;Sunny;92;WNW;7;23%

Ramona;Sunny;91;W;9;28%

Redding;Mostly cloudy;94;Calm;0;11%

Riverside;Sunny;94;W;8;23%

Riverside March;Sunny;93;NW;8;21%

Sacramento;Sunny;90;NNW;9;20%

Sacramento International;Sunny;88;WNW;6;23%

Salinas;Sunny;68;NW;15;60%

San Bernardino;Sunny;97;W;6;12%

San Carlos;Sunny;79;NNW;9;38%

San Diego;Partly sunny;72;SSW;9;68%

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;WNW;10;63%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;77;SW;8;57%

San Francisco;Sunny;69;NW;9;49%

San Jose;Sunny;81;NNW;12;27%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;76;NW;12;46%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;71;NNW;8;70%

Sandberg;Sunny;85;NNW;17;11%

Santa Ana;Sunny;82;SW;8;51%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;W;9;68%

Santa Maria;Sunny;71;WNW;13;60%

Santa Monica;Sunny;77;SW;10;59%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;90;S;7;22%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;88;W;14;28%

Santee;Sunny;82;WSW;8;44%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;S;14;7%

Stockton;Sunny;86;W;8;29%

Thermal;Sunny;105;N;5;18%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;81;W;13;6%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;103;SSW;6;8%

Ukiah;Sunny;90;NW;10;11%

Vacaville;Sunny;92;N;5;20%

Van Nuys;Sunny;90;SSE;13;31%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;12;64%

Victorville;Sunny;83;S;8;27%

Visalia;Sunny;90;WNW;8;27%

Watsonville;Sunny;71;SSW;8;54%

