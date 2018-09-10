CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, September 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;77;N;3;15%
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;NW;13;70%
Auburn;Sunny;90;W;6;19%
Avalon;Sunny;71;W;7;70%
Bakersfield;Sunny;94;NW;8;16%
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;90;W;5;25%
Big Bear City;Sunny;77;S;3;7%
Bishop;Sunny;96;N;5;6%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;75;WNW;9;14%
Blythe;Sunny;108;SSW;11;12%
Burbank;Sunny;85;SSE;9;44%
Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;WSW;9;57%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;82;WSW;8;51%
Campo;Sunny;93;SW;15;5%
Carlsbad;Sunny;76;SW;7;61%
Chico;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;15%
China Lake;Sunny;98;E;8;4%
Chino;Sunny;92;W;8;28%
Concord;Sunny;88;WNW;8;21%
Corona;Sunny;91;W;12;35%
Crescent City;Sunny;62;NNW;8;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;101;W;13;6%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;99;WSW;16;3%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;105;SE;8;18%
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;13;75%
Fairfield;Sunny;89;Calm;0;23%
Fresno;Sunny;91;WNW;5;17%
Fullerton;Sunny;83;SSW;6;47%
Hanford;Sunny;93;WNW;6;17%
Hawthorne;Sunny;77;W;12;61%
Hayward;Sunny;79;W;9;37%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;105;SE;8;18%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;W;10;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;97;W;28;3%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;94;NNE;9;16%
Lincoln;Sunny;88;W;6;26%
Livermore;Sunny;87;WSW;8;27%
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;66;W;14;69%
Long Beach;Sunny;78;S;8;59%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;78;S;8;59%
Los Angeles;Sunny;80;W;6;55%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;W;6;55%
Madera;Sunny;94;N;7;19%
Mammoth;Sunny;81;W;5;15%
Marysville;Sunny;90;N;5;24%
Mather AFB;Sunny;88;NW;3;21%
Merced;Sunny;89;WNW;6;20%
Merced (airport);Sunny;89;WNW;6;20%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;83;SW;9;47%
Modesto;Sunny;86;NNW;10;28%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;77;N;9;36%
Mojave;Sunny;93;W;29;6%
Montague;Sunny;80;N;6;18%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;W;8;64%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;80;N;6;15%
Napa County;Sunny;82;W;7;30%
Needles;Sunny;107;SSW;16;10%
North Island;Partly sunny;72;SSW;9;68%
Oakland;Sunny;73;WNW;7;46%
Oceanside;Sunny;76;SW;7;61%
Ontario;Sunny;92;W;8;28%
Oroville;Sunny;88;Calm;0;23%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;9;75%
Palm Springs;Sunny;104;E;5;12%
Palmdale;Sunny;97;W;16;7%
Paso Robles;Sunny;94;WNW;7;6%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;8;72%
Porterville;Sunny;92;WNW;7;23%
Ramona;Sunny;91;W;9;28%
Redding;Mostly cloudy;94;Calm;0;11%
Riverside;Sunny;94;W;8;23%
Riverside March;Sunny;93;NW;8;21%
Sacramento;Sunny;90;NNW;9;20%
Sacramento International;Sunny;88;WNW;6;23%
Salinas;Sunny;68;NW;15;60%
San Bernardino;Sunny;97;W;6;12%
San Carlos;Sunny;79;NNW;9;38%
San Diego;Partly sunny;72;SSW;9;68%
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;WNW;10;63%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;77;SW;8;57%
San Francisco;Sunny;69;NW;9;49%
San Jose;Sunny;81;NNW;12;27%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;76;NW;12;46%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;71;NNW;8;70%
Sandberg;Sunny;85;NNW;17;11%
Santa Ana;Sunny;82;SW;8;51%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;W;9;68%
Santa Maria;Sunny;71;WNW;13;60%
Santa Monica;Sunny;77;SW;10;59%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;90;S;7;22%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;88;W;14;28%
Santee;Sunny;82;WSW;8;44%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;S;14;7%
Stockton;Sunny;86;W;8;29%
Thermal;Sunny;105;N;5;18%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;81;W;13;6%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;103;SSW;6;8%
Ukiah;Sunny;90;NW;10;11%
Vacaville;Sunny;92;N;5;20%
Van Nuys;Sunny;90;SSE;13;31%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;12;64%
Victorville;Sunny;83;S;8;27%
Visalia;Sunny;90;WNW;8;27%
Watsonville;Sunny;71;SSW;8;54%
