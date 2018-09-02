CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;80;N;5;8%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;10;82%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;30%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;64;W;5;96%

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;89;WNW;7;26%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;89;SSW;8;31%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;N;3;19%

Bishop;Partly sunny;90;Calm;0;9%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;72;NW;6;36%

Blythe;Partly sunny;100;N;10;16%

Burbank;Sunny;77;S;10;64%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;75;W;10;59%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;72;SW;7;70%

Campo;Mostly sunny;72;SSW;13;52%

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;72%

Chico;Sunny;90;S;10;31%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;8;3%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;12;52%

Concord;Sunny;80;SSW;12;36%

Corona;Mostly cloudy;79;W;13;57%

Crescent City;Cloudy;60;S;7;74%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;95;Calm;0;6%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;94;SW;18;13%

El Centro;Partly sunny;101;W;7;10%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;11;86%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;21;37%

Fresno;Sunny;89;NW;10;28%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;N;7;70%

Hanford;Sunny;89;NNW;10;27%

Hawthorne;Sunny;72;WSW;7;73%

Hayward;Cloudy;67;WNW;12;62%

Imperial;Partly sunny;101;W;7;10%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;S;10;70%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;86;W;29;22%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;N;12;24%

Lincoln;Cloudy;88;SW;6;26%

Livermore;Sunny;74;WNW;12;47%

Lompoc;Cloudy;62;WNW;17;77%

Long Beach;Sunny;71;S;7;75%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;71;S;7;75%

Los Angeles;Sunny;73;N;7;70%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;73;N;7;70%

Madera;Sunny;88;WNW;7;30%

Mammoth;Sunny;76;NNW;7;16%

Marysville;Sunny;87;SSW;8;31%

Mather AFB;Sunny;86;S;9;30%

Merced;Sunny;87;NNW;8;35%

Merced (airport);Sunny;87;NNW;8;35%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;76;SSW;6;59%

Modesto;Sunny;87;NW;9;30%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;68;NNW;13;69%

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;84;WNW;21;26%

Montague;Sunny;82;N;15;15%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;59;WSW;8;83%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;81;N;5;14%

Napa County;Cloudy;71;W;13;56%

Needles;Sunny;105;S;10;10%

North Island;Partly sunny;69;S;8;80%

Oakland;Cloudy;64;NW;14;71%

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;72%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;12;52%

Oroville;Sunny;87;S;10;39%

Oxnard;Sunny;67;WNW;9;78%

Palm Springs;Sunny;96;NNW;17;23%

Palmdale;Sunny;83;W;18;35%

Paso Robles;Sunny;83;NW;16;26%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;70;W;9;78%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;90;NW;6;31%

Ramona;Sunny;70;W;9;67%

Redding;Cloudy;90;Calm;0;15%

Riverside;Sunny;76;W;13;59%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;13;46%

Sacramento;Sunny;82;SW;9;39%

Sacramento International;Sunny;84;S;12;37%

Salinas;Cloudy;59;WNW;9;83%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;81;SW;13;44%

San Carlos;Cloudy;70;W;13;52%

San Diego;Partly sunny;69;S;8;80%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;WSW;7;70%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;SSW;7;72%

San Francisco;Cloudy;61;NW;14;74%

San Jose;Partly sunny;68;WNW;14;68%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;63;NW;25;69%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;67;E;11;75%

Sandberg;Sunny;71;NNW;13;40%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;75;WSW;10;67%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;68;SE;8;81%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;61;WNW;15;80%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;W;7;70%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;68;SSE;9;58%

Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;63;W;16;72%

Santee;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;9;62%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;66;Calm;0;29%

Stockton;Cloudy;88;WNW;8;29%

Thermal;Sunny;97;Calm;0;17%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;6;17%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;93;N;6;19%

Ukiah;Cloudy;92;NW;6;14%

Vacaville;Sunny;86;SSW;7;31%

Van Nuys;Sunny;75;S;10;61%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;59;NNW;21;87%

Victorville;Sunny;87;Calm;0;23%

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;88;WNW;8;33%

Watsonville;Sunny;60;SSE;8;86%

