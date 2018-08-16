CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;82;SSE;5;19%

Arcata;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;81%

Auburn;Sunny;88;SSW;5;20%

Avalon;Sunny;75;N;5;73%

Bakersfield;Sunny;86;WNW;7;34%

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;WSW;3;41%

Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;9;49%

Bishop;Sunny;87;N;5;19%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;SSE;9;27%

Blythe;Intermittent clouds;97;NNE;5;42%

Burbank;Sunny;84;N;7;56%

Camarillo;Sunny;80;Calm;0;57%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;78;S;7;66%

Campo;Intermittent clouds;90;NE;14;40%

Carlsbad;Sunny;80;WSW;8;59%

Chico;Sunny;81;Calm;0;31%

China Lake;Partly sunny;95;E;3;17%

Chino;Mostly sunny;87;W;5;49%

Concord;Sunny;78;S;9;41%

Corona;Sunny;83;N;3;56%

Crescent City;Cloudy;58;S;7;100%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;96;ENE;7;35%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;91;SE;5;24%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;8;44%

Eureka;Cloudy;62;WNW;6;81%

Fairfield;Sunny;73;SW;17;54%

Fresno;Sunny;87;SSW;5;34%

Fullerton;Sunny;84;N;6;54%

Hanford;Sunny;88;NNW;7;30%

Hawthorne;Sunny;79;W;7;66%

Hayward;Partly sunny;69;W;12;60%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;8;44%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;W;9;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;93;Calm;0;21%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;83;NW;8;37%

Lincoln;Sunny;79;Calm;0;41%

Livermore;Sunny;74;N;5;53%

Lompoc;Sunny;69;S;7;70%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;79;SSW;8;66%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;79;SSW;8;66%

Los Angeles;Sunny;86;N;3;52%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;86;N;3;52%

Madera;Sunny;86;N;3;35%

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;85;WNW;3;18%

Marysville;Sunny;80;ESE;5;44%

Mather AFB;Sunny;79;WSW;8;44%

Merced;Sunny;84;NW;8;37%

Merced (airport);Sunny;84;NW;8;37%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;N;7;55%

Modesto;Sunny;82;WNW;9;39%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;Calm;0;65%

Mojave;Sunny;91;ENE;5;17%

Montague;Hazy sunshine;85;Calm;0;16%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;WNW;10;69%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;20%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;72;SW;6;62%

Needles;Sunny;94;SE;5;40%

North Island;Partly sunny;76;SSW;8;68%

Oakland;Partly sunny;66;WSW;9;76%

Oceanside;Sunny;80;WSW;8;59%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;W;5;49%

Oroville;Sunny;83;Calm;0;40%

Oxnard;Sunny;75;WSW;6;73%

Palm Springs;Sunny;98;ESE;9;41%

Palmdale;Sunny;94;N;5;23%

Paso Robles;Sunny;85;N;3;35%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;78;SSW;8;66%

Porterville;Sunny;85;W;5;44%

Ramona;Sunny;85;N;5;49%

Redding;Hazy sunshine;87;SSW;5;30%

Riverside;Partly sunny;86;W;6;49%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;84;WNW;6;51%

Sacramento;Sunny;78;Calm;0;47%

Sacramento International;Sunny;77;SSW;6;49%

Salinas;Sunny;73;WNW;9;58%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;35%

San Carlos;Sunny;70;N;14;64%

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;SSW;8;68%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;W;10;61%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;SW;7;61%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;W;8;78%

San Jose;Partly sunny;73;Calm;4;52%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;N;5;58%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;NE;9;78%

Sandberg;Sunny;87;S;15;25%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;NNW;4;64%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;SW;10;68%

Santa Maria;Sunny;78;N;6;55%

Santa Monica;Sunny;81;WSW;10;60%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;69;S;6;65%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;81;W;6;47%

Santee;Partly sunny;82;WNW;2;54%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;NNE;8;31%

Stockton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;46%

Thermal;Sunny;100;SSE;12;36%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;81;SW;7;21%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;95;SE;5;38%

Ukiah;Hazy sunshine;74;N;3;47%

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;9;54%

Van Nuys;Sunny;87;Calm;0;44%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;N;6;76%

Victorville;Partly sunny;88;ESE;5;34%

Visalia;Sunny;83;NNW;6;42%

Watsonville;Sunny;73;SW;9;56%

_____

