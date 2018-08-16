CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;82;SSE;5;19%
Arcata;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;81%
Auburn;Sunny;88;SSW;5;20%
Avalon;Sunny;75;N;5;73%
Bakersfield;Sunny;86;WNW;7;34%
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;WSW;3;41%
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;9;49%
Bishop;Sunny;87;N;5;19%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;SSE;9;27%
Blythe;Intermittent clouds;97;NNE;5;42%
Burbank;Sunny;84;N;7;56%
Camarillo;Sunny;80;Calm;0;57%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;78;S;7;66%
Campo;Intermittent clouds;90;NE;14;40%
Carlsbad;Sunny;80;WSW;8;59%
Chico;Sunny;81;Calm;0;31%
China Lake;Partly sunny;95;E;3;17%
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;W;5;49%
Concord;Sunny;78;S;9;41%
Corona;Sunny;83;N;3;56%
Crescent City;Cloudy;58;S;7;100%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;96;ENE;7;35%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;91;SE;5;24%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;8;44%
Eureka;Cloudy;62;WNW;6;81%
Fairfield;Sunny;73;SW;17;54%
Fresno;Sunny;87;SSW;5;34%
Fullerton;Sunny;84;N;6;54%
Hanford;Sunny;88;NNW;7;30%
Hawthorne;Sunny;79;W;7;66%
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;W;12;60%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;8;44%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;W;9;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;93;Calm;0;21%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;83;NW;8;37%
Lincoln;Sunny;79;Calm;0;41%
Livermore;Sunny;74;N;5;53%
Lompoc;Sunny;69;S;7;70%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;79;SSW;8;66%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;79;SSW;8;66%
Los Angeles;Sunny;86;N;3;52%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;86;N;3;52%
Madera;Sunny;86;N;3;35%
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;85;WNW;3;18%
Marysville;Sunny;80;ESE;5;44%
Mather AFB;Sunny;79;WSW;8;44%
Merced;Sunny;84;NW;8;37%
Merced (airport);Sunny;84;NW;8;37%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;N;7;55%
Modesto;Sunny;82;WNW;9;39%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;Calm;0;65%
Mojave;Sunny;91;ENE;5;17%
Montague;Hazy sunshine;85;Calm;0;16%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;WNW;10;69%
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;20%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;72;SW;6;62%
Needles;Sunny;94;SE;5;40%
North Island;Partly sunny;76;SSW;8;68%
Oakland;Partly sunny;66;WSW;9;76%
Oceanside;Sunny;80;WSW;8;59%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;W;5;49%
Oroville;Sunny;83;Calm;0;40%
Oxnard;Sunny;75;WSW;6;73%
Palm Springs;Sunny;98;ESE;9;41%
Palmdale;Sunny;94;N;5;23%
Paso Robles;Sunny;85;N;3;35%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;78;SSW;8;66%
Porterville;Sunny;85;W;5;44%
Ramona;Sunny;85;N;5;49%
Redding;Hazy sunshine;87;SSW;5;30%
Riverside;Partly sunny;86;W;6;49%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;84;WNW;6;51%
Sacramento;Sunny;78;Calm;0;47%
Sacramento International;Sunny;77;SSW;6;49%
Salinas;Sunny;73;WNW;9;58%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;35%
San Carlos;Sunny;70;N;14;64%
San Diego;Partly sunny;76;SSW;8;68%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;W;10;61%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;SW;7;61%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;W;8;78%
San Jose;Partly sunny;73;Calm;4;52%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;N;5;58%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;NE;9;78%
Sandberg;Sunny;87;S;15;25%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;NNW;4;64%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;SW;10;68%
Santa Maria;Sunny;78;N;6;55%
Santa Monica;Sunny;81;WSW;10;60%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;69;S;6;65%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;81;W;6;47%
Santee;Partly sunny;82;WNW;2;54%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;NNE;8;31%
Stockton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;46%
Thermal;Sunny;100;SSE;12;36%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;81;SW;7;21%
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;95;SE;5;38%
Ukiah;Hazy sunshine;74;N;3;47%
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;9;54%
Van Nuys;Sunny;87;Calm;0;44%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;N;6;76%
Victorville;Partly sunny;88;ESE;5;34%
Visalia;Sunny;83;NNW;6;42%
Watsonville;Sunny;73;SW;9;56%
