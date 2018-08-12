CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;93;WSW;18;9%

Arcata;Cloudy;67;WNW;8;77%

Auburn;Sunny;93;SSE;9;11%

Avalon;Sunny;75;WSW;12;57%

Bakersfield;Sunny;101;WNW;12;17%

Beale AFB;Sunny;92;SSW;12;32%

Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;47%

Bishop;Sunny;96;SE;18;13%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;SW;8;16%

Blythe;Cloudy;108;NE;6;22%

Burbank;Sunny;86;S;13;44%

Camarillo;Sunny;79;SW;14;57%

Camp Pendleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;WSW;9;68%

Campo;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;15;41%

Carlsbad;Sunny;82;WSW;10;62%

Chico;Sunny;93;SSE;13;18%

China Lake;Sunny;101;SSE;6;12%

Chino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;12;39%

Concord;Sunny;96;SSW;14;13%

Corona;Sunny;91;WNW;16;44%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;S;13;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;101;ESE;6;17%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;101;SW;13;12%

El Centro;Partly sunny;106;Calm;0;27%

Eureka;Cloudy;66;NW;11;74%

Fairfield;Sunny;94;WSW;13;17%

Fresno;Partly sunny;102;Calm;0;11%

Fullerton;Sunny;86;SW;9;36%

Hanford;Sunny;102;ENE;5;14%

Hawthorne;Sunny;79;W;14;64%

Hayward;Sunny;75;WNW;12;49%

Imperial;Partly sunny;106;Calm;0;27%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;80;WSW;13;69%

Lancaster;Sunny;96;SW;18;19%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;101;N;7;13%

Lincoln;Sunny;95;SW;10;22%

Livermore;Sunny;90;WNW;16;21%

Lompoc;Sunny;70;W;14;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;83;SSW;8;47%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;83;SSW;8;47%

Los Angeles;Sunny;83;SSE;5;56%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;83;SSE;5;56%

Madera;Sunny;100;WNW;6;12%

Mammoth;Cloudy;91;NW;6;11%

Marysville;Sunny;95;SSW;10;26%

Mather AFB;Sunny;97;WSW;8;17%

Merced;Sunny;99;WSW;6;14%

Merced (airport);Sunny;99;WSW;6;14%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;89;W;12;45%

Modesto;Sunny;99;N;7;10%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;77;NNW;12;53%

Mojave;Sunny;99;SSW;17;16%

Montague;Sunny;91;Calm;0;11%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;68;NW;12;65%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;89;Calm;0;17%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;78;WNW;12;48%

Needles;Sunny;110;N;5;17%

North Island;Partly sunny;79;W;12;64%

Oakland;Partly sunny;65;NNW;12;75%

Oceanside;Sunny;82;WSW;10;62%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;12;39%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;96;W;6;24%

Oxnard;Sunny;73;SW;10;70%

Palm Springs;Sunny;109;NNW;16;19%

Palmdale;Sunny;96;SW;23;23%

Paso Robles;Sunny;89;SSW;20;27%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;SSW;15;66%

Porterville;Sunny;100;WNW;10;21%

Ramona;Sunny;88;W;13;41%

Redding;Sunny;98;SSE;13;11%

Riverside;Intermittent clouds;92;W;20;30%

Riverside March;Sunny;93;WNW;12;29%

Sacramento;Sunny;94;SSW;9;20%

Sacramento International;Sunny;94;SSW;9;23%

Salinas;Sunny;66;NNW;14;69%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;9;24%

San Carlos;Sunny;82;W;13;34%

San Diego;Partly sunny;79;W;12;64%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;84;Calm;0;54%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;84;WSW;12;52%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;NW;12;79%

San Jose;Partly sunny;82;NW;17;39%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;79;W;8;50%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;73;SW;10;53%

Sandberg;Sunny;85;S;18;31%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;SW;11;58%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;77;SSW;7;61%

Santa Maria;Sunny;74;NW;10;63%

Santa Monica;Sunny;76;SW;10;71%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;86;S;13;30%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;90;W;14;37%

Santee;Partly sunny;88;WSW;10;48%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;83;N;7;16%

Stockton;Sunny;97;SW;8;11%

Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;8;23%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;86;W;16;14%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;104;N;7;20%

Ukiah;Sunny;97;Calm;0;15%

Vacaville;Sunny;96;S;14;16%

Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSE;14;29%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;64;NW;8;87%

Victorville;Sunny;95;S;7;30%

Visalia;Sunny;98;S;8;21%

Watsonville;Sunny;65;W;8;70%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather