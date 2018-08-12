CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;93;WSW;18;9%
Arcata;Cloudy;67;WNW;8;77%
Auburn;Sunny;93;SSE;9;11%
Avalon;Sunny;75;WSW;12;57%
Bakersfield;Sunny;101;WNW;12;17%
Beale AFB;Sunny;92;SSW;12;32%
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;47%
Bishop;Sunny;96;SE;18;13%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;SW;8;16%
Blythe;Cloudy;108;NE;6;22%
Burbank;Sunny;86;S;13;44%
Camarillo;Sunny;79;SW;14;57%
Camp Pendleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;WSW;9;68%
Campo;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;15;41%
Carlsbad;Sunny;82;WSW;10;62%
Chico;Sunny;93;SSE;13;18%
China Lake;Sunny;101;SSE;6;12%
Chino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;12;39%
Concord;Sunny;96;SSW;14;13%
Corona;Sunny;91;WNW;16;44%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;S;13;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;101;ESE;6;17%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;101;SW;13;12%
El Centro;Partly sunny;106;Calm;0;27%
Eureka;Cloudy;66;NW;11;74%
Fairfield;Sunny;94;WSW;13;17%
Fresno;Partly sunny;102;Calm;0;11%
Fullerton;Sunny;86;SW;9;36%
Hanford;Sunny;102;ENE;5;14%
Hawthorne;Sunny;79;W;14;64%
Hayward;Sunny;75;WNW;12;49%
Imperial;Partly sunny;106;Calm;0;27%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;80;WSW;13;69%
Lancaster;Sunny;96;SW;18;19%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;101;N;7;13%
Lincoln;Sunny;95;SW;10;22%
Livermore;Sunny;90;WNW;16;21%
Lompoc;Sunny;70;W;14;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;83;SSW;8;47%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;83;SSW;8;47%
Los Angeles;Sunny;83;SSE;5;56%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;83;SSE;5;56%
Madera;Sunny;100;WNW;6;12%
Mammoth;Cloudy;91;NW;6;11%
Marysville;Sunny;95;SSW;10;26%
Mather AFB;Sunny;97;WSW;8;17%
Merced;Sunny;99;WSW;6;14%
Merced (airport);Sunny;99;WSW;6;14%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;89;W;12;45%
Modesto;Sunny;99;N;7;10%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;77;NNW;12;53%
Mojave;Sunny;99;SSW;17;16%
Montague;Sunny;91;Calm;0;11%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;68;NW;12;65%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;89;Calm;0;17%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;78;WNW;12;48%
Needles;Sunny;110;N;5;17%
North Island;Partly sunny;79;W;12;64%
Oakland;Partly sunny;65;NNW;12;75%
Oceanside;Sunny;82;WSW;10;62%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;12;39%
Oroville;Mostly sunny;96;W;6;24%
Oxnard;Sunny;73;SW;10;70%
Palm Springs;Sunny;109;NNW;16;19%
Palmdale;Sunny;96;SW;23;23%
Paso Robles;Sunny;89;SSW;20;27%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;SSW;15;66%
Porterville;Sunny;100;WNW;10;21%
Ramona;Sunny;88;W;13;41%
Redding;Sunny;98;SSE;13;11%
Riverside;Intermittent clouds;92;W;20;30%
Riverside March;Sunny;93;WNW;12;29%
Sacramento;Sunny;94;SSW;9;20%
Sacramento International;Sunny;94;SSW;9;23%
Salinas;Sunny;66;NNW;14;69%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;9;24%
San Carlos;Sunny;82;W;13;34%
San Diego;Partly sunny;79;W;12;64%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;84;Calm;0;54%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;84;WSW;12;52%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;NW;12;79%
San Jose;Partly sunny;82;NW;17;39%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;79;W;8;50%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;73;SW;10;53%
Sandberg;Sunny;85;S;18;31%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;SW;11;58%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;77;SSW;7;61%
Santa Maria;Sunny;74;NW;10;63%
Santa Monica;Sunny;76;SW;10;71%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;86;S;13;30%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;90;W;14;37%
Santee;Partly sunny;88;WSW;10;48%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;83;N;7;16%
Stockton;Sunny;97;SW;8;11%
Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;8;23%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;86;W;16;14%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;104;N;7;20%
Ukiah;Sunny;97;Calm;0;15%
Vacaville;Sunny;96;S;14;16%
Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSE;14;29%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;64;NW;8;87%
Victorville;Sunny;95;S;7;30%
Visalia;Sunny;98;S;8;21%
Watsonville;Sunny;65;W;8;70%
