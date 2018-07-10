CA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;87;N;6;15%

Arcata;Sunny;68;NW;13;73%

Auburn;Sunny;91;S;3;19%

Avalon;Sunny;79;W;3;55%

Bakersfield;Sunny;96;NW;12;17%

Beale AFB;Sunny;94;SW;5;26%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;68;W;7;55%

Bishop;Sunny;95;S;15;13%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;77;S;7;26%

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;100;NNW;5;30%

Burbank;Sunny;93;S;12;36%

Camarillo;Sunny;82;WSW;9;57%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;SSW;6;78%

Campo;Intermittent clouds;86;Calm;0;44%

Carlsbad;Sunny;81;SW;8;57%

Chico;Sunny;93;SSE;7;17%

China Lake;Intermittent clouds;100;ENE;5;20%

Chino;Partly sunny;96;WSW;9;37%

Concord;Sunny;94;W;14;21%

Corona;Sunny;94;W;15;40%

Crescent City;Sunny;63;NNW;13;72%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;99;ENE;9;25%

Edwards AFB;Intermittent clouds;98;N;9;19%

El Centro;Cloudy;97;W;5;37%

Eureka;Sunny;66;WNW;12;75%

Fairfield;Sunny;94;WSW;13;22%

Fresno;Partly sunny;99;W;7;17%

Fullerton;Sunny;87;SW;9;36%

Hanford;Sunny;97;WNW;8;20%

Hawthorne;Sunny;80;W;10;57%

Hayward;Sunny;77;W;10;51%

Imperial;Cloudy;97;W;5;37%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;75;SW;13;73%

Lancaster;Sunny;95;N;3;18%

Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;97;N;12;17%

Lincoln;Sunny;95;WSW;6;22%

Livermore;Sunny;93;W;17;21%

Lompoc;Sunny;76;W;15;48%

Long Beach;Sunny;79;S;10;64%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;79;S;10;64%

Los Angeles;Sunny;84;Calm;0;50%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;84;Calm;0;50%

Madera;Sunny;98;WNW;12;18%

Mammoth;Sunny;84;N;6;24%

Marysville;Sunny;97;N;3;20%

Mather AFB;Sunny;97;SW;9;13%

Merced;Sunny;98;NNW;12;18%

Merced (airport);Sunny;98;NNW;12;18%

Miramar Mcas;Intermittent clouds;84;SSW;8;42%

Modesto;Sunny;98;N;12;13%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;83;NNW;12;35%

Mojave;Sunny;93;S;8;22%

Montague;Sunny;88;N;6;17%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;68;WNW;9;58%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;83;Calm;0;28%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;88;WNW;11;33%

Needles;Partly sunny;105;SW;14;21%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;78%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;78;WNW;12;53%

Oceanside;Sunny;81;SW;8;57%

Ontario;Partly sunny;96;WSW;9;37%

Oroville;Sunny;96;N;5;22%

Oxnard;Sunny;79;SW;8;64%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;39%

Palmdale;Sunny;97;WSW;14;20%

Paso Robles;Sunny;101;W;6;10%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;8;73%

Porterville;Sunny;94;NW;8;20%

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;5;57%

Redding;Sunny;99;N;6;10%

Riverside;Intermittent clouds;98;W;16;31%

Riverside March;Cloudy;92;E;7;36%

Sacramento;Sunny;97;N;6;16%

Sacramento International;Sunny;95;WSW;7;19%

Salinas;Sunny;76;WNW;14;44%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;98;NNE;3;44%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;16;30%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;78%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;82;NNW;6;55%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;SW;7;44%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;70;NW;14;61%

San Jose;Partly sunny;88;NW;14;32%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;84;NW;15;29%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;76;E;6;73%

Sandberg;Sunny;89;S;9;25%

Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;88;SW;10;44%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;SSW;5;63%

Santa Maria;Sunny;82;NW;12;37%

Santa Monica;Sunny;81;WSW;8;53%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;97;NNW;7;17%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;97;WSW;14;21%

Santee;Sunny;82;Calm;0;39%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;82;SW;8;22%

Stockton;Sunny;101;W;16;12%

Thermal;Sunny;99;Calm;0;32%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;N;9;20%

Twentynine Palms;Intermittent clouds;97;ESE;6;36%

Ukiah;Sunny;89;N;10;19%

Vacaville;Sunny;96;SSW;10;21%

Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSE;12;28%

Vandenberg AFB;Intermittent clouds;73;N;7;48%

Victorville;Mostly cloudy;93;E;15;34%

Visalia;Sunny;93;N;6;26%

Watsonville;Sunny;79;SSE;8;43%

_____

