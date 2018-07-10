CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;87;N;6;15%
Arcata;Sunny;68;NW;13;73%
Auburn;Sunny;91;S;3;19%
Avalon;Sunny;79;W;3;55%
Bakersfield;Sunny;96;NW;12;17%
Beale AFB;Sunny;94;SW;5;26%
Big Bear City;Cloudy;68;W;7;55%
Bishop;Sunny;95;S;15;13%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;77;S;7;26%
Blythe;Mostly cloudy;100;NNW;5;30%
Burbank;Sunny;93;S;12;36%
Camarillo;Sunny;82;WSW;9;57%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;SSW;6;78%
Campo;Intermittent clouds;86;Calm;0;44%
Carlsbad;Sunny;81;SW;8;57%
Chico;Sunny;93;SSE;7;17%
China Lake;Intermittent clouds;100;ENE;5;20%
Chino;Partly sunny;96;WSW;9;37%
Concord;Sunny;94;W;14;21%
Corona;Sunny;94;W;15;40%
Crescent City;Sunny;63;NNW;13;72%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;99;ENE;9;25%
Edwards AFB;Intermittent clouds;98;N;9;19%
El Centro;Cloudy;97;W;5;37%
Eureka;Sunny;66;WNW;12;75%
Fairfield;Sunny;94;WSW;13;22%
Fresno;Partly sunny;99;W;7;17%
Fullerton;Sunny;87;SW;9;36%
Hanford;Sunny;97;WNW;8;20%
Hawthorne;Sunny;80;W;10;57%
Hayward;Sunny;77;W;10;51%
Imperial;Cloudy;97;W;5;37%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;75;SW;13;73%
Lancaster;Sunny;95;N;3;18%
Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;97;N;12;17%
Lincoln;Sunny;95;WSW;6;22%
Livermore;Sunny;93;W;17;21%
Lompoc;Sunny;76;W;15;48%
Long Beach;Sunny;79;S;10;64%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;79;S;10;64%
Los Angeles;Sunny;84;Calm;0;50%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;84;Calm;0;50%
Madera;Sunny;98;WNW;12;18%
Mammoth;Sunny;84;N;6;24%
Marysville;Sunny;97;N;3;20%
Mather AFB;Sunny;97;SW;9;13%
Merced;Sunny;98;NNW;12;18%
Merced (airport);Sunny;98;NNW;12;18%
Miramar Mcas;Intermittent clouds;84;SSW;8;42%
Modesto;Sunny;98;N;12;13%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;83;NNW;12;35%
Mojave;Sunny;93;S;8;22%
Montague;Sunny;88;N;6;17%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;68;WNW;9;58%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;83;Calm;0;28%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;88;WNW;11;33%
Needles;Partly sunny;105;SW;14;21%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;78%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;78;WNW;12;53%
Oceanside;Sunny;81;SW;8;57%
Ontario;Partly sunny;96;WSW;9;37%
Oroville;Sunny;96;N;5;22%
Oxnard;Sunny;79;SW;8;64%
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;39%
Palmdale;Sunny;97;WSW;14;20%
Paso Robles;Sunny;101;W;6;10%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;8;73%
Porterville;Sunny;94;NW;8;20%
Ramona;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;5;57%
Redding;Sunny;99;N;6;10%
Riverside;Intermittent clouds;98;W;16;31%
Riverside March;Cloudy;92;E;7;36%
Sacramento;Sunny;97;N;6;16%
Sacramento International;Sunny;95;WSW;7;19%
Salinas;Sunny;76;WNW;14;44%
San Bernardino;Cloudy;98;NNE;3;44%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;16;30%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;78%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;82;NNW;6;55%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;SW;7;44%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;70;NW;14;61%
San Jose;Partly sunny;88;NW;14;32%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;84;NW;15;29%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;76;E;6;73%
Sandberg;Sunny;89;S;9;25%
Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;88;SW;10;44%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;SSW;5;63%
Santa Maria;Sunny;82;NW;12;37%
Santa Monica;Sunny;81;WSW;8;53%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;97;NNW;7;17%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;97;WSW;14;21%
Santee;Sunny;82;Calm;0;39%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;82;SW;8;22%
Stockton;Sunny;101;W;16;12%
Thermal;Sunny;99;Calm;0;32%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;N;9;20%
Twentynine Palms;Intermittent clouds;97;ESE;6;36%
Ukiah;Sunny;89;N;10;19%
Vacaville;Sunny;96;SSW;10;21%
Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSE;12;28%
Vandenberg AFB;Intermittent clouds;73;N;7;48%
Victorville;Mostly cloudy;93;E;15;34%
Visalia;Sunny;93;N;6;26%
Watsonville;Sunny;79;SSE;8;43%
