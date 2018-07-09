CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Monday, July 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;42;Calm;0;57%

Arcata;Cloudy;56;ENE;2;94%

Auburn;Sunny;70;E;7;32%

Avalon;Sunny;70;SE;13;60%

Bakersfield;Sunny;76;SE;3;38%

Beale AFB;Sunny;61;NE;3;46%

Big Bear City;Sunny;59;Calm;0;54%

Bishop;Sunny;63;NNW;7;44%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;E;3;15%

Blythe;Intermittent clouds;89;SW;10;53%

Burbank;Sunny;72;SE;7;70%

Camarillo;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;74;Calm;0;53%

Campo;Intermittent clouds;77;ENE;5;49%

Carlsbad;Sunny;69;S;0;65%

Chico;Sunny;66;ENE;3;27%

China Lake;Intermittent clouds;79;WSW;5;27%

Chino;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;4;50%

Concord;Sunny;63;SSW;8;55%

Corona;Sunny;68;Calm;0;62%

Crescent City;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;84;WNW;3;23%

Edwards AFB;Cloudy;76;SSW;12;18%

El Centro;Intermittent clouds;86;E;6;52%

Eureka;Cloudy;55;NE;3;95%

Fairfield;Sunny;57;SW;18;71%

Fresno;Partly sunny;69;WNW;5;34%

Fullerton;Sunny;75;E;3;70%

Hanford;Sunny;69;N;6;30%

Hawthorne;Sunny;74;E;7;76%

Hayward;Sunny;59;SW;5;80%

Imperial;Intermittent clouds;86;E;6;52%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;71;WSW;5;75%

Lancaster;Sunny;81;W;18;10%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;66;NW;9;23%

Lincoln;Sunny;63;SSE;6;48%

Livermore;Sunny;59;NW;5;57%

Lompoc;Sunny;53;E;3;76%

Long Beach;Sunny;73;E;5;87%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;73;E;5;87%

Los Angeles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;63%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;78;Calm;0;63%

Madera;Sunny;62;NW;5;49%

Mammoth;Cloudy;58;Calm;1;36%

Marysville;Sunny;62;SSE;3;55%

Mather AFB;Sunny;59;SE;5;58%

Merced;Sunny;60;Calm;0;55%

Merced (airport);Sunny;60;Calm;0;55%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;57%

Modesto;Sunny;68;NNE;5;34%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;58;Calm;0;86%

Mojave;Sunny;84;WNW;17;11%

Montague;Sunny;51;Calm;0;65%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;53;Calm;0;82%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;47;Calm;0;79%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;1;76%

Needles;Sunny;91;SW;14;44%

North Island;Intermittent clouds;72;E;3;83%

Oakland;Partly sunny;59;WNW;5;81%

Oceanside;Sunny;69;S;0;65%

Ontario;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;4;50%

Oroville;Sunny;63;Calm;0;55%

Oxnard;Fog;68;Calm;0;89%

Palm Springs;Cloudy;89;ESE;9;47%

Palmdale;Sunny;76;SSW;8;26%

Paso Robles;Sunny;63;Calm;0;39%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;83%

Porterville;Sunny;68;S;5;50%

Ramona;Sunny;69;Calm;0;54%

Redding;Sunny;65;Calm;0;55%

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;49%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;33%

Sacramento;Sunny;60;N;3;64%

Sacramento International;Sunny;62;SSE;8;59%

Salinas;Sunny;57;N;5;86%

San Bernardino;Intermittent clouds;75;E;3;51%

San Carlos;Sunny;59;NW;6;76%

San Diego;Intermittent clouds;72;E;3;83%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;73;Calm;0;52%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;74;Calm;0;59%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;WNW;7;81%

San Jose;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;82%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;81;NNW;14;13%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;8;81%

Sandberg;Sunny;72;N;9;18%

Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;73;S;1;73%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;62;W;3;80%

Santa Maria;Sunny;59;Calm;0;74%

Santa Monica;Sunny;71;E;3;80%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;50;Calm;0;86%

Santa Ynez;Hazy sunshine;59;Calm;0;58%

Santee;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;47;SSW;3;68%

Stockton;Sunny;57;E;3;54%

Thermal;Cloudy;91;SE;12;44%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;43;Calm;0;70%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;12;56%

Ukiah;Sunny;53;Calm;0;60%

Vacaville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;55%

Van Nuys;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;46%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;55;SE;8;82%

Victorville;Sunny;74;SSE;5;33%

Visalia;Sunny;69;NW;3;35%

Watsonville;Sunny;53;Calm;0;92%

