CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;42;Calm;0;57%
Arcata;Cloudy;56;ENE;2;94%
Auburn;Sunny;70;E;7;32%
Avalon;Sunny;70;SE;13;60%
Bakersfield;Sunny;76;SE;3;38%
Beale AFB;Sunny;61;NE;3;46%
Big Bear City;Sunny;59;Calm;0;54%
Bishop;Sunny;63;NNW;7;44%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;E;3;15%
Blythe;Intermittent clouds;89;SW;10;53%
Burbank;Sunny;72;SE;7;70%
Camarillo;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;74;Calm;0;53%
Campo;Intermittent clouds;77;ENE;5;49%
Carlsbad;Sunny;69;S;0;65%
Chico;Sunny;66;ENE;3;27%
China Lake;Intermittent clouds;79;WSW;5;27%
Chino;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;4;50%
Concord;Sunny;63;SSW;8;55%
Corona;Sunny;68;Calm;0;62%
Crescent City;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;84;WNW;3;23%
Edwards AFB;Cloudy;76;SSW;12;18%
El Centro;Intermittent clouds;86;E;6;52%
Eureka;Cloudy;55;NE;3;95%
Fairfield;Sunny;57;SW;18;71%
Fresno;Partly sunny;69;WNW;5;34%
Fullerton;Sunny;75;E;3;70%
Hanford;Sunny;69;N;6;30%
Hawthorne;Sunny;74;E;7;76%
Hayward;Sunny;59;SW;5;80%
Imperial;Intermittent clouds;86;E;6;52%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;71;WSW;5;75%
Lancaster;Sunny;81;W;18;10%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;66;NW;9;23%
Lincoln;Sunny;63;SSE;6;48%
Livermore;Sunny;59;NW;5;57%
Lompoc;Sunny;53;E;3;76%
Long Beach;Sunny;73;E;5;87%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;73;E;5;87%
Los Angeles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;63%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;78;Calm;0;63%
Madera;Sunny;62;NW;5;49%
Mammoth;Cloudy;58;Calm;1;36%
Marysville;Sunny;62;SSE;3;55%
Mather AFB;Sunny;59;SE;5;58%
Merced;Sunny;60;Calm;0;55%
Merced (airport);Sunny;60;Calm;0;55%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;57%
Modesto;Sunny;68;NNE;5;34%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;58;Calm;0;86%
Mojave;Sunny;84;WNW;17;11%
Montague;Sunny;51;Calm;0;65%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;53;Calm;0;82%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;47;Calm;0;79%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;1;76%
Needles;Sunny;91;SW;14;44%
North Island;Intermittent clouds;72;E;3;83%
Oakland;Partly sunny;59;WNW;5;81%
Oceanside;Sunny;69;S;0;65%
Ontario;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;4;50%
Oroville;Sunny;63;Calm;0;55%
Oxnard;Fog;68;Calm;0;89%
Palm Springs;Cloudy;89;ESE;9;47%
Palmdale;Sunny;76;SSW;8;26%
Paso Robles;Sunny;63;Calm;0;39%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;83%
Porterville;Sunny;68;S;5;50%
Ramona;Sunny;69;Calm;0;54%
Redding;Sunny;65;Calm;0;55%
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;49%
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;33%
Sacramento;Sunny;60;N;3;64%
Sacramento International;Sunny;62;SSE;8;59%
Salinas;Sunny;57;N;5;86%
San Bernardino;Intermittent clouds;75;E;3;51%
San Carlos;Sunny;59;NW;6;76%
San Diego;Intermittent clouds;72;E;3;83%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;73;Calm;0;52%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;74;Calm;0;59%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;WNW;7;81%
San Jose;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;82%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;81;NNW;14;13%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;8;81%
Sandberg;Sunny;72;N;9;18%
Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;73;S;1;73%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;62;W;3;80%
Santa Maria;Sunny;59;Calm;0;74%
Santa Monica;Sunny;71;E;3;80%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;50;Calm;0;86%
Santa Ynez;Hazy sunshine;59;Calm;0;58%
Santee;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;47;SSW;3;68%
Stockton;Sunny;57;E;3;54%
Thermal;Cloudy;91;SE;12;44%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;43;Calm;0;70%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;12;56%
Ukiah;Sunny;53;Calm;0;60%
Vacaville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;55%
Van Nuys;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;46%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;55;SE;8;82%
Victorville;Sunny;74;SSE;5;33%
Visalia;Sunny;69;NW;3;35%
Watsonville;Sunny;53;Calm;0;92%
