CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Tuesday, June 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;32%

Arcata;Cloudy;64;NW;6;80%

Auburn;Sunny;84;WSW;6;34%

Avalon;Sunny;68;W;5;65%

Bakersfield;Sunny;87;W;8;30%

Beale AFB;Sunny;86;SW;6;34%

Big Bear City;Sunny;73;NE;8;17%

Bishop;Sunny;84;Calm;0;13%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;71;N;7;45%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;102;SSW;4;9%

Burbank;Sunny;82;SSW;7;42%

Camarillo;Sunny;70;SW;13;58%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;72;W;13;61%

Campo;Sunny;82;SSW;20;32%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;72;WSW;13;59%

Chico;Partly sunny;90;N;7;16%

China Lake;Sunny;94;ESE;8;11%

Chino;Sunny;84;W;8;40%

Concord;Sunny;85;NW;16;36%

Corona;Sunny;81;W;12;43%

Crescent City;Cloudy;58;NW;8;83%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;95;ESE;9;10%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;89;Calm;0;14%

El Centro;Sunny;100;N;5;9%

Eureka;Cloudy;62;NW;6;75%

Fairfield;Sunny;79;SW;15;43%

Fresno;Sunny;90;NW;8;25%

Fullerton;Sunny;78;SW;8;49%

Hanford;Sunny;92;NNW;8;23%

Hawthorne;Sunny;69;W;14;65%

Hayward;Sunny;66;WNW;12;62%

Imperial;Sunny;100;N;5;9%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;W;16;63%

Lancaster;Sunny;91;ENE;5;11%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;89;WNW;9;24%

Lincoln;Sunny;86;SSW;8;32%

Livermore;Sunny;82;W;9;46%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;61;W;14;77%

Long Beach;Sunny;72;SW;12;59%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;SW;12;59%

Los Angeles;Sunny;72;SE;5;59%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;72;SE;5;59%

Madera;Sunny;89;WNW;5;28%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;77;N;4;33%

Marysville;Sunny;89;N;0;32%

Mather AFB;Sunny;86;NW;7;32%

Merced;Sunny;89;N;6;31%

Merced (airport);Sunny;89;N;6;31%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;76;WSW;13;51%

Modesto;Sunny;88;N;7;32%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;66;NNW;10;69%

Mojave;Sunny;88;Calm;0;13%

Montague;Sunny;84;NW;7;20%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;WNW;10;74%

Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;81;Calm;0;31%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;WNW;9;53%

Needles;Sunny;102;Calm;0;3%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;69;W;10;65%

Oakland;Partly sunny;67;W;10;64%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;72;WSW;13;59%

Ontario;Sunny;84;W;8;40%

Oroville;Sunny;88;S;4;34%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;67;SW;9;72%

Palm Springs;Sunny;104;ESE;7;7%

Palmdale;Sunny;91;SE;6;14%

Paso Robles;Sunny;93;N;3;22%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;SW;10;67%

Porterville;Sunny;88;NW;9;32%

Ramona;Sunny;81;W;10;40%

Redding;Sunny;95;W;10;17%

Riverside;Sunny;85;W;10;31%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;78;NNW;6;38%

Sacramento;Sunny;85;N;5;38%

Sacramento International;Sunny;86;N;6;35%

Salinas;Intermittent clouds;66;WNW;15;62%

San Bernardino;Hazy sunshine;86;W;9;26%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;64;N;14;72%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;69;W;10;65%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;72;WNW;10;61%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;72;WSW;13;56%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;WNW;11;66%

San Jose;Partly sunny;74;W;13;55%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;70;NW;24;54%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;16;64%

Sandberg;Sunny;87;N;7;19%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;77;SW;8;55%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;68;SW;10;67%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;NW;16;60%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;67;SW;9;67%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;76;S;8;48%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;WSW;9;41%

Santee;Sunny;77;WSW;10;50%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;68;NNE;8;37%

Stockton;Sunny;89;Calm;7;31%

Thermal;Sunny;105;N;6;8%

Truckee-Tahoe;Intermittent clouds;70;N;7;36%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;N;6;9%

Ukiah;Sunny;89;NE;5;26%

Vacaville;Sunny;90;SW;9;31%

Van Nuys;Sunny;82;SE;9;40%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;58;NW;12;81%

Victorville;Sunny;88;Calm;0;15%

Visalia;Sunny;86;W;7;38%

Watsonville;Sunny;70;SSE;8;58%

