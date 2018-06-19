CA Current Conditions
Updated 5:03 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Tuesday, June 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;32%
Arcata;Cloudy;64;NW;6;80%
Auburn;Sunny;84;WSW;6;34%
Avalon;Sunny;68;W;5;65%
Bakersfield;Sunny;87;W;8;30%
Beale AFB;Sunny;86;SW;6;34%
Big Bear City;Sunny;73;NE;8;17%
Bishop;Sunny;84;Calm;0;13%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;71;N;7;45%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;102;SSW;4;9%
Burbank;Sunny;82;SSW;7;42%
Camarillo;Sunny;70;SW;13;58%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;72;W;13;61%
Campo;Sunny;82;SSW;20;32%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;72;WSW;13;59%
Chico;Partly sunny;90;N;7;16%
China Lake;Sunny;94;ESE;8;11%
Chino;Sunny;84;W;8;40%
Concord;Sunny;85;NW;16;36%
Corona;Sunny;81;W;12;43%
Crescent City;Cloudy;58;NW;8;83%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;95;ESE;9;10%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;89;Calm;0;14%
El Centro;Sunny;100;N;5;9%
Eureka;Cloudy;62;NW;6;75%
Fairfield;Sunny;79;SW;15;43%
Fresno;Sunny;90;NW;8;25%
Fullerton;Sunny;78;SW;8;49%
Hanford;Sunny;92;NNW;8;23%
Hawthorne;Sunny;69;W;14;65%
Hayward;Sunny;66;WNW;12;62%
Imperial;Sunny;100;N;5;9%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;W;16;63%
Lancaster;Sunny;91;ENE;5;11%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;89;WNW;9;24%
Lincoln;Sunny;86;SSW;8;32%
Livermore;Sunny;82;W;9;46%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;61;W;14;77%
Long Beach;Sunny;72;SW;12;59%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;SW;12;59%
Los Angeles;Sunny;72;SE;5;59%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;72;SE;5;59%
Madera;Sunny;89;WNW;5;28%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;77;N;4;33%
Marysville;Sunny;89;N;0;32%
Mather AFB;Sunny;86;NW;7;32%
Merced;Sunny;89;N;6;31%
Merced (airport);Sunny;89;N;6;31%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;76;WSW;13;51%
Modesto;Sunny;88;N;7;32%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;66;NNW;10;69%
Mojave;Sunny;88;Calm;0;13%
Montague;Sunny;84;NW;7;20%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;WNW;10;74%
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;81;Calm;0;31%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;WNW;9;53%
Needles;Sunny;102;Calm;0;3%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;69;W;10;65%
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;W;10;64%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;72;WSW;13;59%
Ontario;Sunny;84;W;8;40%
Oroville;Sunny;88;S;4;34%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;67;SW;9;72%
Palm Springs;Sunny;104;ESE;7;7%
Palmdale;Sunny;91;SE;6;14%
Paso Robles;Sunny;93;N;3;22%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;SW;10;67%
Porterville;Sunny;88;NW;9;32%
Ramona;Sunny;81;W;10;40%
Redding;Sunny;95;W;10;17%
Riverside;Sunny;85;W;10;31%
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;78;NNW;6;38%
Sacramento;Sunny;85;N;5;38%
Sacramento International;Sunny;86;N;6;35%
Salinas;Intermittent clouds;66;WNW;15;62%
San Bernardino;Hazy sunshine;86;W;9;26%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;64;N;14;72%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;69;W;10;65%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;72;WNW;10;61%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;72;WSW;13;56%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;WNW;11;66%
San Jose;Partly sunny;74;W;13;55%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;70;NW;24;54%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;16;64%
Sandberg;Sunny;87;N;7;19%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;77;SW;8;55%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;68;SW;10;67%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;NW;16;60%
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;67;SW;9;67%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;76;S;8;48%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;WSW;9;41%
Santee;Sunny;77;WSW;10;50%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;68;NNE;8;37%
Stockton;Sunny;89;Calm;7;31%
Thermal;Sunny;105;N;6;8%
Truckee-Tahoe;Intermittent clouds;70;N;7;36%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;N;6;9%
Ukiah;Sunny;89;NE;5;26%
Vacaville;Sunny;90;SW;9;31%
Van Nuys;Sunny;82;SE;9;40%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;58;NW;12;81%
Victorville;Sunny;88;Calm;0;15%
Visalia;Sunny;86;W;7;38%
Watsonville;Sunny;70;SSE;8;58%
_____
