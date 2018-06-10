CA Current Conditions
Updated 9:03 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Intermittent clouds;50;WNW;15;58%
Arcata;Sunny;58;NW;11;68%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;9;32%
Avalon;Sunny;69;W;8;60%
Bakersfield;Sunny;86;NNW;14;28%
Beale AFB;Sunny;78;SW;13;19%
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;68;SW;12;20%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;84;W;31;4%
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;53;SSW;10;52%
Blythe;Sunny;105;SW;17;6%
Burbank;Sunny;79;S;9;40%
Camarillo;Sunny;70;WSW;10;54%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;71;W;10;72%
Campo;Sunny;82;W;12;21%
Carlsbad;Sunny;71;WSW;8;68%
Chico;Intermittent clouds;77;WNW;10;15%
China Lake;Sunny;93;SW;26;11%
Chino;Sunny;80;W;13;34%
Concord;Sunny;70;W;12;39%
Corona;Sunny;85;WNW;16;33%
Crescent City;Sunny;59;N;6;69%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;92;W;26;14%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;85;W;21;19%
El Centro;Sunny;100;W;24;9%
Eureka;Sunny;58;NW;12;67%
Fairfield;Sunny;76;W;22;15%
Fresno;Intermittent clouds;80;WNW;23;28%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;53%
Hanford;Sunny;81;NNW;22;31%
Hawthorne;Sunny;73;W;14;54%
Hayward;Sunny;66;W;21;52%
Imperial;Sunny;100;W;24;9%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;71;WSW;9;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;85;WNW;23;21%
Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;82;NNW;23;31%
Lincoln;Sunny;77;W;14;19%
Livermore;Sunny;67;SW;13;52%
Lompoc;Sunny;62;WNW;22;59%
Long Beach;Sunny;78;WNW;12;42%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;78;WNW;12;42%
Los Angeles;Sunny;75;N;5;51%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;75;N;5;51%
Madera;Sunny;80;NW;18;26%
Mammoth;Intermittent clouds;45;NW;19;58%
Marysville;Sunny;77;SW;15;26%
Mather AFB;Sunny;77;S;15;25%
Merced;Sunny;76;NNW;18;27%
Merced (airport);Sunny;76;NNW;18;27%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;81;WNW;8;38%
Modesto;Sunny;74;WNW;17;30%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;67;NW;13;34%
Mojave;Sunny;79;W;31;27%
Montague;Cloudy;47;N;7;83%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;61;W;10;64%
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;51;N;8;47%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;68;W;23;41%
Needles;Partly sunny;108;SSW;22;2%
North Island;Partly sunny;70;W;8;72%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;64;WNW;20;51%
Oceanside;Sunny;71;WSW;8;68%
Ontario;Sunny;80;W;13;34%
Oroville;Sunny;78;WNW;8;28%
Oxnard;Sunny;65;WSW;13;67%
Palm Springs;Sunny;102;NNW;24;11%
Palmdale;Sunny;81;WNW;31;24%
Paso Robles;Sunny;74;NW;25;36%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;W;20;54%
Porterville;Sunny;85;NW;20;33%
Ramona;Sunny;80;W;12;32%
Redding;Sunny;71;NW;14;22%
Riverside;Sunny;84;W;14;23%
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;86;WNW;13;22%
Sacramento;Sunny;77;WNW;14;18%
Sacramento International;Intermittent clouds;76;WNW;15;19%
Salinas;Sunny;64;W;14;53%
San Bernardino;Sunny;86;W;13;30%
San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;63;W;20;44%
San Diego;Partly sunny;70;W;8;72%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;72;W;10;63%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;74;WSW;9;59%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;61;WNW;22;55%
San Jose;Cloudy;67;WNW;17;34%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;63;NW;23;57%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;65;WNW;37;59%
Sandberg;Sunny;69;NNW;23;40%
Santa Ana;Sunny;75;SW;11;56%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;84;NNE;8;32%
Santa Maria;Intermittent clouds;62;WNW;22;59%
Santa Monica;Sunny;68;WSW;8;62%
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;67;NNW;17;29%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;WSW;15;45%
Santee;Sunny;81;SW;12;34%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;54;S;16;27%
Stockton;Sunny;75;WSW;18;31%
Thermal;Sunny;106;SE;3;10%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;55;SW;21;35%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;96;SW;15;12%
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;WNW;10;33%
Vacaville;Sunny;75;W;10;30%
Van Nuys;Sunny;82;SSE;10;34%
Vandenberg AFB;Intermittent clouds;60;N;22;68%
Victorville;Sunny;86;W;12;23%
Visalia;Cloudy;84;NW;22;32%
Watsonville;Sunny;71;WSW;9;34%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather