CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Intermittent clouds;50;WNW;15;58%

Arcata;Sunny;58;NW;11;68%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;9;32%

Avalon;Sunny;69;W;8;60%

Bakersfield;Sunny;86;NNW;14;28%

Beale AFB;Sunny;78;SW;13;19%

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;68;SW;12;20%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;84;W;31;4%

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;53;SSW;10;52%

Blythe;Sunny;105;SW;17;6%

Burbank;Sunny;79;S;9;40%

Camarillo;Sunny;70;WSW;10;54%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;71;W;10;72%

Campo;Sunny;82;W;12;21%

Carlsbad;Sunny;71;WSW;8;68%

Chico;Intermittent clouds;77;WNW;10;15%

China Lake;Sunny;93;SW;26;11%

Chino;Sunny;80;W;13;34%

Concord;Sunny;70;W;12;39%

Corona;Sunny;85;WNW;16;33%

Crescent City;Sunny;59;N;6;69%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;92;W;26;14%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;85;W;21;19%

El Centro;Sunny;100;W;24;9%

Eureka;Sunny;58;NW;12;67%

Fairfield;Sunny;76;W;22;15%

Fresno;Intermittent clouds;80;WNW;23;28%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;53%

Hanford;Sunny;81;NNW;22;31%

Hawthorne;Sunny;73;W;14;54%

Hayward;Sunny;66;W;21;52%

Imperial;Sunny;100;W;24;9%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;71;WSW;9;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;85;WNW;23;21%

Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;82;NNW;23;31%

Lincoln;Sunny;77;W;14;19%

Livermore;Sunny;67;SW;13;52%

Lompoc;Sunny;62;WNW;22;59%

Long Beach;Sunny;78;WNW;12;42%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;78;WNW;12;42%

Los Angeles;Sunny;75;N;5;51%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;75;N;5;51%

Madera;Sunny;80;NW;18;26%

Mammoth;Intermittent clouds;45;NW;19;58%

Marysville;Sunny;77;SW;15;26%

Mather AFB;Sunny;77;S;15;25%

Merced;Sunny;76;NNW;18;27%

Merced (airport);Sunny;76;NNW;18;27%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;81;WNW;8;38%

Modesto;Sunny;74;WNW;17;30%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;67;NW;13;34%

Mojave;Sunny;79;W;31;27%

Montague;Cloudy;47;N;7;83%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;61;W;10;64%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;51;N;8;47%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;68;W;23;41%

Needles;Partly sunny;108;SSW;22;2%

North Island;Partly sunny;70;W;8;72%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;64;WNW;20;51%

Oceanside;Sunny;71;WSW;8;68%

Ontario;Sunny;80;W;13;34%

Oroville;Sunny;78;WNW;8;28%

Oxnard;Sunny;65;WSW;13;67%

Palm Springs;Sunny;102;NNW;24;11%

Palmdale;Sunny;81;WNW;31;24%

Paso Robles;Sunny;74;NW;25;36%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;W;20;54%

Porterville;Sunny;85;NW;20;33%

Ramona;Sunny;80;W;12;32%

Redding;Sunny;71;NW;14;22%

Riverside;Sunny;84;W;14;23%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;86;WNW;13;22%

Sacramento;Sunny;77;WNW;14;18%

Sacramento International;Intermittent clouds;76;WNW;15;19%

Salinas;Sunny;64;W;14;53%

San Bernardino;Sunny;86;W;13;30%

San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;63;W;20;44%

San Diego;Partly sunny;70;W;8;72%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;72;W;10;63%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;74;WSW;9;59%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;61;WNW;22;55%

San Jose;Cloudy;67;WNW;17;34%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;63;NW;23;57%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;65;WNW;37;59%

Sandberg;Sunny;69;NNW;23;40%

Santa Ana;Sunny;75;SW;11;56%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;84;NNE;8;32%

Santa Maria;Intermittent clouds;62;WNW;22;59%

Santa Monica;Sunny;68;WSW;8;62%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;67;NNW;17;29%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;WSW;15;45%

Santee;Sunny;81;SW;12;34%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;54;S;16;27%

Stockton;Sunny;75;WSW;18;31%

Thermal;Sunny;106;SE;3;10%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;55;SW;21;35%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;96;SW;15;12%

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;WNW;10;33%

Vacaville;Sunny;75;W;10;30%

Van Nuys;Sunny;82;SSE;10;34%

Vandenberg AFB;Intermittent clouds;60;N;22;68%

Victorville;Sunny;86;W;12;23%

Visalia;Cloudy;84;NW;22;32%

Watsonville;Sunny;71;WSW;9;34%

