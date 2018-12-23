Sep 09 W 47- 3 Buffalo 70,591
Sep 13 L 23-34 at Cincinnati 50,018
Sep 23 W 27-14 Denver 70,156
Sep 30 W 26-14 at Pittsburgh 62,030
Oct 07 L 9-12 at Cleveland 67,431-x
Oct 14 W 21- 0 at Tennessee 64,441
Oct 21 L 23-24 New Orleans 70,639
Oct 28 L 21-36 at Carolina 73,843
Nov 04 L 16-23 Pittsburgh 70,997
Nov 18 W 24-21 Cincinnati 70,077
Nov 25 W 34-17 Oakland 70,035
Dec 02 W 26-16 at Atlanta 72,262
Dec 09 L 24-27 at Kansas City 74,336-x
Dec 16 W 20-12 Tampa Bay 70,031
Dec 22 W 22-10 at L.A. Chargers 25,571
Dec 30 Cleveland

___

BUFFALO BILLS
WON 5, LOST 9
Sep 09 L 3-47 at Baltimore 70,591
Sep 16 L 20-31 L.A. Chargers 69,187
Sep 23 W 27- 6 at Minnesota 66,800
Sep 30 L 0-22 at Green Bay 78,312
Oct 07 W 13-12 Tennessee 68,202
Oct 14 L 13-20 at Houston 71,638
Oct 21 L 5-37 at Indianapolis 56,848
Oct 29 L 6-25 New England 70,109
Nov 04 L 9-41 Chicago 68,749
Nov 11 W 41-10 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Nov 25 W 24-21 Jacksonville 57,799
Dec 02 L 17-21 at Miami 65,155
Dec 09 L 23-27 N.Y. Jets 59,119
Dec 16 W 14-13 Detroit 59,110
Dec 23 at New England
Dec 30 Miami

___

CINCINNATI BENGALS
WON 6, LOST 8
Sep 09 W 34-23 at Indianapolis 58,699
Sep 13 W 34-23 Baltimore 50,018
Sep 23 L 21-31 at Carolina 72,161
Sep 30 W 37-36 at Atlanta 71,985
Oct 07 W 27-17 Miami 52,708
Oct 14 L 21-28 Pittsburgh 60,594
Oct 21 L 10-45 at Kansas City 75,676
Oct 28 W 37-34 Tampa Bay 45,134
Nov 11 L 14-51 New Orleans 52,492
Nov 18 L 21-24 at Baltimore 70,077
Nov 25 L 20-35 Cleveland 56,122
Dec 02 L 10-24 Denver 44,392
Dec 09 L 21-26 at L.A. Chargers 25,358
Dec 16 W 30-16 Oakland 44,568
Dec 23 at Cleveland
Dec 30 at Pittsburgh

___

CLEVELAND BROWNS
WON 6, LOST 7, TIED 1
Sep 09 T 21-21 Pittsburgh 67,431-x
Sep 16 L 18-21 at New Orleans 73,086
Sep 20 W 21-17 N.Y. Jets 67,431
Sep 30 L 42-45 at Oakland 53,387-x
Oct 07 W 12- 9 Baltimore 67,431-x
Oct 14 L 14-38 L.A. Chargers 67,431
Oct 21 L 23-26 at Tampa Bay 53,682-x
Oct 28 L 18-33 at Pittsburgh 63,780
Nov 04 L 21-37 Kansas City 67,431
Nov 11 W 28-16 Atlanta 62,144
Nov 25 W 35-20 at Cincinnati 56,122
Dec 02 L 13-29 at Houston 71,741
Dec 09 W 26-20 Carolina 59,392
Dec 15 W 17-16 at Denver 76,596
Dec 23 Cincinnati
Dec 30 at Baltimore

___

DENVER BRONCOS
WON 6, LOST 8
Sep 09 W 27-24 Seattle 76,761
Sep 16 W 20-19 Oakland 76,696
Sep 23 L 14-27 at Baltimore 70,156
Oct 01 L 23-27 Kansas City 76,656
Oct 07 L 16-34 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Oct 14 L 20-23 L.A. Rams 76,109
Oct 18 W 45-10 at Arizona 62,359
Oct 28 L 23-30 at Kansas City 77,103
Nov 04 L 17-19 Houston 76,270
Nov 18 W 23-22 at L.A. Chargers 25,462
Nov 25 W 24-17 Pittsburgh 76,536
Dec 02 W 24-10 at Cincinnati 44,392
Dec 09 L 14-20 at San Francisco 69,449
Dec 15 L 16-17 Cleveland 76,596
Dec 24 at Oakland
Dec 30 L.A. Chargers

___

HOUSTON TEXANS
WON 10, LOST 4
Sep 09 L 20-27 at New England 65,878
Sep 16 L 17-20 at Tennessee 62,372
Sep 23 L 22-27 N.Y. Giants 71,838
Sep 30 W 37-34 at Indianapolis 57,716-x
Oct 07 W 19-16 Dallas 72,008-x
Oct 14 W 20-13 Buffalo 71,638
Oct 21 W 20- 7 at Jacksonville 66,534
Oct 25 W 42-23 Miami 71,726
Nov 04 W 19-17 at Denver 76,270
Nov 18 W 23-21 at Washington 61,593
Nov 26 W 34-17 Tennessee 71,826
Dec 02 W 29-13 Cleveland 71,741
Dec 09 L 21-24 Indianapolis 71,814
Dec 15 W 29-22 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Dec 23 at Philadelphia
Dec 30 Jacksonville

___

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WON 8, LOST 6
Sep 09 L 23-34 Cincinnati 58,699
Sep 16 W 21- 9 at Washington 57,013
Sep 23 L 16-20 at Philadelphia 69,696
Sep 30 L 34-37 Houston 57,716-x
Oct 04 L 24-38 at New England 65,878
Oct 14 L 34-42 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Oct 21 W 37- 5 Buffalo 56,848
Oct 28 W 42-28 at Oakland 54,372
Nov 11 W 29-26 Jacksonville 57,473
Nov 18 W 38-10 Tennessee 57,401
Nov 25 W 27-24 Miami 57,069
Dec 02 L 0- 6 at Jacksonville 67,030
Dec 09 W 24-21 at Houston 71,814
Dec 16 W 23- 0 Dallas 66,654
Dec 23 N.Y. Giants
Dec 30 at Tennessee

___

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WON 4, LOST 10
Sep 09 W 20-15 at N.Y. Giants 77,992
Sep 16 W 31-20 New England 68,527
Sep 23 L 6- 9 Tennessee 64,015
Sep 30 W 31-12 N.Y. Jets 65,353
Oct 07 L 14-30 at Kansas City 75,289
Oct 14 L 7-40 at Dallas 90,767
Oct 21 L 7-20 Houston 66,534
Oct 28 L 18-24 Philadelphia 85,870
Nov 11 L 26-29 at Indianapolis 57,473
Nov 18 L 16-20 Pittsburgh 67,683
Nov 25 L 21-24 at Buffalo 57,799
Dec 02 W 6- 0 Indianapolis 67,030
Dec 06 L 9-30 at Tennessee 60,344
Dec 16 L 13-16 Washington 67,577
Dec 23 at Miami
Dec 30 at Houston

___

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 11, LOST 3
Sep 09 W 38-28 at L.A. Chargers 25,351
Sep 16 W 42-37 at Pittsburgh 63,956
Sep 23 W 38-27 San Francisco 76,023
Oct 01 W 27-23 at Denver 76,656
Oct 07 W 30-14 Jacksonville 75,289
Oct 14 L 40-43 at New England 65,878
Oct 21 W 45-10 Cincinnati 75,676
Oct 28 W 30-23 Denver 77,103
Nov 04 W 37-21 at Cleveland 67,431
Nov 11 W 26-14 Arizona 76,712
Nov 19 L 51-54 at L.A. Rams 77,002
Dec 02 W 40-33 at Oakland 54,255
Dec 09 W 27-24 Baltimore 74,336-x
Dec 13 L 28-29 L.A. Chargers 75,091
Dec 23 at Seattle
Dec 30 Oakland

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WON 11, LOST 4
Sep 09 L 28-38 Kansas City 25,351
Sep 16 W 31-20 at Buffalo 69,187
Sep 23 L 23-35 at L.A. Rams 68,947
Sep 30 W 29-27 San Francisco 25,397
Oct 07 W 26-10 Oakland 25,362
Oct 14 W 38-14 at Cleveland 67,431
Oct 21 W 20-19 Tennessee 84,301
Nov 04 W 25-17 at Seattle 68,989
Nov 11 W 20- 6 at Oakland 54,750
Nov 18 L 22-23 Denver 25,462
Nov 25 W 45-10 Arizona 25,343
Dec 02 W 33-30 at Pittsburgh 61,069
Dec 09 W 26-21 Cincinnati 25,358
Dec 13 W 29-28 at Kansas City 75,091
Dec 22 L 10-22 Baltimore 25,571
Dec 30 at Denver

___

MIAMI DOLPHINS
WON 7, LOST 7
Sep 09 W 27-20 Tennessee 65,184
Sep 16 W 20-12 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Sep 23 W 28-20 Oakland 65,667
Sep 30 L 7-38 at New England 65,878
Oct 07 L 17-27 at Cincinnati 52,708
Oct 14 W 31-28 Chicago 65,791-x
Oct 21 L 21-32 Detroit 65,265
Oct 25 L 23-42 at Houston 71,726
Nov 04 W 13- 6 N.Y. Jets 65,533
Nov 11 L 12-31 at Green Bay 78,076
Nov 25 L 24-27 at Indianapolis 57,069
Dec 02 W 21-17 Buffalo 65,155
Dec 09 W 34-33 New England 66,087
Dec 16 L 17-41 at Minnesota 66,841
Dec 23 Jacksonville
Dec 30 at Buffalo

___

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 9, LOST 5
Sep 09 W 27-20 Houston 65,878
Sep 16 L 20-31 at Jacksonville 68,527
Sep 23 L 10-26 at Detroit 61,769
Sep 30 W 38- 7 Miami 65,878
Oct 04 W 38-24 Indianapolis 65,878
Oct 14 W 43-40 Kansas City 65,878
Oct 21 W 38-31 at Chicago 62,389
Oct 29 W 25- 6 at Buffalo 70,109
Nov 04 W 31-17 Green Bay 65,878
Nov 11 L 10-34 at Tennessee 69,363
Nov 25 W 27-13 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Dec 02 W 24-10 Minnesota 65,878
Dec 09 L 33-34 at Miami 66,087
Dec 16 L 10-17 at Pittsburgh 65,280
Dec 23 Buffalo
Dec 30 N.Y. Jets

___

NEW YORK JETS
WON 4, LOST 10
Sep 10 W 48-17 at Detroit 61,352
Sep 16 L 12-20 Miami 77,982
Sep 20 L 17-21 at Cleveland 67,431
Sep 30 L 12-31 at Jacksonville 65,353
Oct 07 W 34-16 Denver 77,982
Oct 14 W 42-34 Indianapolis 77,982
Oct 21 L 17-37 Minnesota 77,982
Oct 28 L 10-24 at Chicago 61,397
Nov 04 L 6-13 at Miami 65,533
Nov 11 L 10-41 Buffalo 77,982
Nov 25 L 13-27 New England 77,982
Dec 02 L 22-26 at Tennessee 60,904
Dec 09 W 27-23 at Buffalo 59,119
Dec 15 L 22-29 Houston 77,982
Dec 23 Green Bay
Dec 30 at New England

___

OAKLAND RAIDERS
WON 3, LOST 11
Sep 10 L 13-33 L.A. Rams 53,857
Sep 16 L 19-20 at Denver 76,696
Sep 23 L 20-28 at Miami 65,667
Sep 30 W 45-42 Cleveland 53,387-x
Oct 07 L 10-26 at L.A. Chargers 25,362
Oct 14 L 3-27 Seattle 84,922
Oct 28 L 28-42 Indianapolis 54,372
Nov 01 L 3-34 at San Francisco 69,592
Nov 11 L 6-20 L.A. Chargers 54,750
Nov 18 W 23-21 at Arizona 62,435
Nov 25 L 17-34 at Baltimore 70,035
Dec 02 L 33-40 Kansas City 54,255
Dec 09 W 24-21 Pittsburgh 53,960
Dec 16 L 16-30 at Cincinnati 44,568
Dec 24 Denver
Dec 30 at Kansas City

___

PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WON 8, LOST 5, TIED 1
Sep 09 T 21-21 at Cleveland 67,431-x
Sep 16 L 37-42 Kansas City 63,956
Sep 24 W 30-27 at Tampa Bay 62,571
Sep 30 L 14-26 Baltimore 62,030
Oct 07 W 41-17 Atlanta 64,781
Oct 14 W 28-21 at Cincinnati 60,594
Oct 28 W 33-18 Cleveland 63,780
Nov 04 W 23-16 at Baltimore 70,997
Nov 08 W 52-21 Carolina 62,881
Nov 18 W 20-16 at Jacksonville 67,683
Nov 25 L 17-24 at Denver 76,536
Dec 02 L 30-33 L.A. Chargers 61,069
Dec 09 L 21-24 at Oakland 53,960
Dec 16 W 17-10 New England 65,280
Dec 23 at New Orleans
Dec 30 Cincinnati

___

TENNESSEE TITANS
WON 9, LOST 6
Sep 09 L 20-27 at Miami 65,184
Sep 16 W 20-17 Houston 62,372
Sep 23 W 9- 6 at Jacksonville 64,015
Sep 30 W 26-23 Philadelphia 69,013-x
Oct 07 L 12-13 at Buffalo 68,202
Oct 14 L 0-21 Baltimore 64,441
Oct 21 L 19-20 at L.A. Chargers 84,301
Nov 05 W 28-14 at Dallas 90,466
Nov 11 W 34-10 New England 69,363
Nov 18 L 10-38 at Indianapolis 57,401
Nov 26 L 17-34 at Houston 71,826
Dec 02 W 26-22 N.Y. Jets 60,904
Dec 06 W 30- 9 Jacksonville 60,344
Dec 16 W 17- 0 at N.Y. Giants 74,538
Dec 22 W 25-16 Washington 60,746
Dec 30 Indianapolis

___