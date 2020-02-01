Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marshall 38 7-12 3-7 4-10 4 1 19
Scruggs 33 2-6 2-4 0-4 0 1 7
Carter 32 3-9 0-1 3-7 3 3 6
Jones 30 9-10 1-4 6-18 1 3 19
Freemantle 23 2-5 1-1 0-3 0 5 5
Tandy 20 5-7 2-3 0-1 0 2 14
Goodin 16 2-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 4
Moore 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 30-55 9-20 13-45 8 18 74

Percentages: FG .545, FT .450.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Marshall 2-3, Tandy 2-3, Scruggs 1-2, Carter 0-2, Freemantle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 4).

Turnovers: 18 (Goodin 5, Scruggs 4, Carter 3, Marshall 3, Freemantle 2, Jones).

Steals: 2 (Marshall 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SETON HALL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rhoden 36 5-11 1-1 1-5 1 3 13
Powell 35 3-14 2-2 0-2 4 1 9
McKnight 30 4-9 5-7 0-1 3 2 15
Gill 29 1-2 0-1 0-4 0 4 2
Cale 24 2-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 4
Mamukelashvili 17 4-5 2-5 2-3 0 3 10
Nelson 9 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Reynolds 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 3 3
Obiagu 8 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Samuel 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 12-18 3-17 9 18 62

Percentages: FG .367, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Rhoden 2-4, McKnight 2-6, Reynolds 1-2, Powell 1-9, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Cale 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gill 2, Obiagu).

Turnovers: 6 (McKnight 3, Cale, Gill, Nelson).

Steals: 8 (McKnight 3, Cale 2, Mamukelashvili, Powell, Rhoden).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier 35 39 74
Seton Hall 23 39 62

