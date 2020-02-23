https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-Jets-Stax-15077904.php
Winnipeg Jets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 23, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|63
|26
|40
|66
|-4
|45
|10
|0
|6
|151
|.172
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|63
|30
|33
|63
|-2
|32
|8
|1
|6
|209
|.144
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|61
|26
|33
|59
|6
|20
|7
|0
|1
|215
|.121
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|63
|20
|36
|56
|-6
|31
|4
|1
|2
|165
|.121
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|63
|22
|28
|50
|9
|30
|3
|1
|4
|182
|.121
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|63
|6
|36
|42
|6
|30
|3
|0
|1
|144
|.042
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|61
|5
|24
|29
|-4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|114
|.044
|F
|28
|Jack Roslovic
|63
|12
|15
|27
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|104
|.115
|F
|9
|Andrew Copp
|55
|10
|14
|24
|-1
|10
|1
|0
|5
|109
|.092
|F
|85
|Mathieu Perreault
|46
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|10
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.088
|D
|3
|Tucker Poolman
|49
|2
|11
|13
|-5
|24
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.034
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|47
|4
|6
|10
|-3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|64
|.063
|D
|5
|Luca Sbisa
|44
|2
|8
|10
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|D
|7
|Dmitry Kulikov
|43
|1
|8
|9
|-5
|28
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.021
|F
|82
|Mason Appleton
|38
|5
|3
|8
|-9
|20
|0
|1
|0
|46
|.109
|D
|88
|Nathan Beaulieu
|30
|1
|5
|6
|11
|29
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.042
|D
|2
|Anthony Bitetto
|47
|0
|6
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.000
|F
|58
|Jansen Harkins
|23
|2
|4
|6
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|57
|Gabriel Bourque
|47
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|18
|Bryan Little
|7
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|D
|8
|Sami Niku
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|F
|38
|Logan Shaw
|34
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|34
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|23
|Carl Dahlstrom
|15
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.250
|F
|48
|Andrei Chibisov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|12
|Dylan DeMelo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Cody Eakin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|22
|Mark Letestu
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Joona Luoto
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|62
|Nelson Nogier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|6
|Cameron Schilling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|80
|Michael Spacek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|93
|Kristian Vesalainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|189
|339
|528
|-18
|485
|39
|5
|29
|1972
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|188
|313
|501
|-1
|570
|37
|3
|30
|2066
|.091
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|51
|2852
|2.73
|26
|19
|5
|4
|130
|1584
|0.918
|0
|2
|0
|30
|Laurent Brossoit
|18
|922
|3.32
|6
|7
|0
|0
|51
|475
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3815
|2.87
|32
|26
|5
|4
|181
|2059
|.909
|189
|339
|485
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3815
|2.79
|31
|25
|7
|2
|176
|1959
|.904
|188
|313
|570
