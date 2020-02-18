Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 2020

Winnipeg Jets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 81 Kyle Connor 60 29 31 60 -1 30 8 1 6 197 .147
F 55 Mark Scheifele 60 23 36 59 -5 45 7 0 5 143 .161
F 29 Patrik Laine 58 24 30 54 8 18 6 0 1 203 .118
F 26 Blake Wheeler 60 18 33 51 -8 29 4 1 2 156 .115
F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 60 20 25 45 7 30 3 1 3 171 .117
D 4 Neal Pionk 60 6 32 38 5 28 3 0 1 135 .044
D 44 Josh Morrissey 58 4 23 27 -4 20 1 0 0 106 .038
F 28 Jack Roslovic 60 12 13 25 4 10 1 0 0 101 .119
F 9 Andrew Copp 52 10 12 22 1 10 1 0 5 107 .093
F 85 Mathieu Perreault 46 6 8 14 -9 10 1 0 0 68 .088
D 3 Tucker Poolman 46 2 11 13 -6 10 0 0 0 56 .036
F 17 Adam Lowry 47 4 6 10 -3 18 0 1 1 64 .063
D 5 Luca Sbisa 44 2 8 10 1 37 0 0 0 49 .041
D 7 Dmitry Kulikov 40 1 8 9 -4 26 0 0 0 46 .022
F 82 Mason Appleton 35 4 3 7 -9 10 0 1 0 40 .100
D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 27 1 5 6 10 27 0 0 1 21 .048
D 2 Anthony Bitetto 47 0 6 6 3 25 0 0 0 48 .000
F 57 Gabriel Bourque 44 2 3 5 -2 7 0 0 0 31 .065
F 58 Jansen Harkins 20 1 4 5 -1 0 0 0 0 12 .083
D 14 Ville Heinola 8 1 4 5 3 4 0 0 0 10 .100
F 18 Bryan Little 7 2 3 5 4 2 0 0 1 13 .154
D 8 Sami Niku 16 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 26 .000
F 38 Logan Shaw 32 2 1 3 -1 0 0 0 0 16 .125
F 21 Nick Shore 31 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 27 .037
D 23 Carl Dahlstrom 15 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 9 .000
F 19 David Gustafsson 22 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 1 4 .250
F 48 Andrei Chibisov 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 22 Mark Letestu 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Joona Luoto 16 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 9 .000
D 62 Nelson Nogier 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 6 Cameron Schilling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 80 Michael Spacek 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 73 C.J. Suess 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 176 314 490 -23 440 35 5 27 1874 .094
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 180 300 480 5 513 37 3 29 1972 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
37 Connor Hellebuyck 49 2734 2.7 25 18 5 4 123 1520 0.919 0 2 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 17 862 3.48 5 7 0 0 50 445 0.888 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3635 2.88 30 25 5 4 173 1965 .909 176 314 440
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3635 2.73 30 23 7 2 164 1862 .906 180 300 513