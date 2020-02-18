https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-Jets-Stax-15064361.php
Winnipeg Jets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|60
|29
|31
|60
|-1
|30
|8
|1
|6
|197
|.147
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|60
|23
|36
|59
|-5
|45
|7
|0
|5
|143
|.161
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|58
|24
|30
|54
|8
|18
|6
|0
|1
|203
|.118
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|60
|18
|33
|51
|-8
|29
|4
|1
|2
|156
|.115
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|60
|20
|25
|45
|7
|30
|3
|1
|3
|171
|.117
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|60
|6
|32
|38
|5
|28
|3
|0
|1
|135
|.044
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|58
|4
|23
|27
|-4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|106
|.038
|F
|28
|Jack Roslovic
|60
|12
|13
|25
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|101
|.119
|F
|9
|Andrew Copp
|52
|10
|12
|22
|1
|10
|1
|0
|5
|107
|.093
|F
|85
|Mathieu Perreault
|46
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|10
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.088
|D
|3
|Tucker Poolman
|46
|2
|11
|13
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.036
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|47
|4
|6
|10
|-3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|64
|.063
|D
|5
|Luca Sbisa
|44
|2
|8
|10
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|D
|7
|Dmitry Kulikov
|40
|1
|8
|9
|-4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|F
|82
|Mason Appleton
|35
|4
|3
|7
|-9
|10
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.100
|D
|88
|Nathan Beaulieu
|27
|1
|5
|6
|10
|27
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.048
|D
|2
|Anthony Bitetto
|47
|0
|6
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.000
|F
|57
|Gabriel Bourque
|44
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|58
|Jansen Harkins
|20
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|18
|Bryan Little
|7
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|D
|8
|Sami Niku
|16
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|38
|Logan Shaw
|32
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|31
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|23
|Carl Dahlstrom
|15
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.250
|F
|48
|Andrei Chibisov
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|22
|Mark Letestu
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Joona Luoto
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|62
|Nelson Nogier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|6
|Cameron Schilling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|80
|Michael Spacek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|93
|Kristian Vesalainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|176
|314
|490
|-23
|440
|35
|5
|27
|1874
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|180
|300
|480
|5
|513
|37
|3
|29
|1972
|.091
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|49
|2734
|2.7
|25
|18
|5
|4
|123
|1520
|0.919
|0
|2
|0
|30
|Laurent Brossoit
|17
|862
|3.48
|5
|7
|0
|0
|50
|445
|0.888
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3635
|2.88
|30
|25
|5
|4
|173
|1965
|.909
|176
|314
|440
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3635
|2.73
|30
|23
|7
|2
|164
|1862
|.906
|180
|300
|513
