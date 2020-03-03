https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15101411.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|52
|35.8
|540-1180
|.458
|148-430
|352-417
|.844
|1580
|30.4
|Bertans
|49
|29.4
|237-545
|.435
|176-415
|92-106
|.868
|742
|15.1
|Hachimura
|36
|29.4
|204-416
|.490
|19-67
|75-91
|.824
|502
|13.9
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|34
|24.0
|172-287
|.599
|18-48
|59-82
|.720
|421
|12.4
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|10
|22.3
|35-81
|.432
|14-37
|21-24
|.875
|105
|10.5
|Smith
|59
|26.3
|257-575
|.447
|54-149
|46-68
|.676
|614
|10.4
|Brown
|56
|25.0
|215-470
|.457
|44-132
|79-104
|.760
|553
|9.9
|Wagner
|32
|19.3
|119-207
|.575
|23-65
|56-70
|.800
|317
|9.9
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Pasecniks
|21
|18.1
|55-103
|.534
|0-2
|32-52
|.615
|142
|6.8
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|16
|12.6
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|5.8
|Je.Robinson
|9
|18.4
|19-52
|.365
|7-23
|5-6
|.833
|50
|5.6
|Bonga
|54
|17.8
|90-174
|.517
|21-52
|46-58
|.793
|247
|4.6
|Payton II
|26
|15.8
|47-112
|.420
|13-43
|4-8
|.500
|111
|4.3
|Schofield
|26
|11.2
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.2
|Williams
|11
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|59
|241.3
|2504-5410
|.463
|713-1931
|1119-1428
|.784
|6840
|115.9
|OPPONENTS
|59
|241.3
|2566-5269
|.487
|741-1978
|1200-1559
|.770
|7073
|119.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|50
|175
|225
|4.3
|316
|6.1
|118
|1
|63
|175
|19
|Bertans
|34
|193
|227
|4.6
|84
|1.7
|121
|0
|35
|51
|32
|Hachimura
|56
|161
|217
|6.0
|56
|1.6
|78
|0
|29
|36
|5
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|69
|167
|236
|6.9
|67
|2.0
|74
|0
|12
|44
|30
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|6
|15
|21
|2.1
|40
|4.0
|19
|0
|17
|20
|1
|Smith
|28
|158
|186
|3.2
|280
|4.7
|84
|0
|52
|76
|24
|Brown
|59
|240
|299
|5.3
|129
|2.3
|104
|0
|74
|57
|5
|Wagner
|39
|132
|171
|5.3
|44
|1.4
|114
|1
|18
|52
|16
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Pasecniks
|37
|58
|95
|4.5
|17
|.8
|60
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.4
|10
|.6
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Je.Robinson
|2
|31
|33
|3.7
|10
|1.1
|18
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Bonga
|59
|121
|180
|3.3
|58
|1.1
|128
|0
|34
|39
|20
|Payton II
|25
|48
|73
|2.8
|45
|1.7
|48
|0
|32
|19
|7
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|3.9
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|602
|1883
|2485
|42.1
|1500
|25.4
|1324
|4
|473
|825
|254
|OPPONENTS
|646
|2109
|2755
|46.7
|1495
|25.3
|1308
|2
|435
|953
|295
