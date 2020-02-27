https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15088821.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|50
|35.8
|513-1123
|.457
|135-406
|343-405
|.847
|1504
|30.1
|Bertans
|47
|29.4
|227-523
|.434
|167-397
|85-98
|.867
|706
|15.0
|Hachimura
|34
|29.3
|194-398
|.487
|17-63
|67-82
|.817
|472
|13.9
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|32
|24.5
|160-271
|.590
|15-45
|58-79
|.734
|393
|12.3
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|8
|21.6
|30-68
|.441
|13-35
|13-15
|.867
|86
|10.8
|Smith
|57
|26.4
|252-561
|.449
|54-149
|46-68
|.676
|604
|10.6
|Wagner
|30
|20.0
|118-206
|.573
|23-65
|56-70
|.800
|315
|10.5
|Brown
|54
|25.3
|211-459
|.460
|42-128
|76-101
|.752
|540
|10.0
|Mahinmi
|37
|21.5
|103-204
|.505
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|281
|7.6
|Pasecniks
|20
|18.5
|54-102
|.529
|0-2
|31-50
|.620
|139
|7.0
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|16
|12.6
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|5.8
|Je.Robinson
|7
|17.6
|15-41
|.366
|6-17
|3-4
|.750
|39
|5.6
|Bonga
|52
|17.8
|88-168
|.524
|19-48
|46-58
|.793
|241
|4.6
|Payton II
|24
|17.0
|44-108
|.407
|12-41
|4-8
|.500
|104
|4.3
|Schofield
|26
|11.2
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.2
|Williams
|11
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|57
|241.3
|2419-5230
|.463
|679-1864
|1080-1380
|.783
|6597
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.3
|2480-5091
|.487
|713-1913
|1161-1505
|.771
|6834
|119.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|48
|170
|218
|4.4
|298
|6.0
|114
|1
|56
|172
|19
|Bertans
|33
|185
|218
|4.6
|84
|1.8
|117
|0
|34
|49
|30
|Hachimura
|51
|151
|202
|5.9
|55
|1.6
|75
|0
|26
|34
|5
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|67
|165
|232
|7.2
|64
|2.0
|73
|0
|11
|42
|28
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|4
|12
|16
|2.0
|35
|4.4
|16
|0
|13
|16
|1
|Smith
|27
|152
|179
|3.1
|273
|4.8
|80
|0
|50
|73
|23
|Wagner
|39
|130
|169
|5.6
|41
|1.4
|111
|1
|18
|50
|16
|Brown
|58
|233
|291
|5.4
|123
|2.3
|101
|0
|72
|56
|5
|Mahinmi
|77
|136
|213
|5.8
|49
|1.3
|111
|0
|30
|45
|43
|Pasecniks
|37
|57
|94
|4.7
|17
|.9
|58
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.4
|10
|.6
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Je.Robinson
|1
|25
|26
|3.7
|9
|1.3
|14
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Bonga
|57
|118
|175
|3.4
|55
|1.1
|122
|0
|34
|37
|19
|Payton II
|25
|48
|73
|3.0
|45
|1.9
|48
|0
|32
|19
|7
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|3.9
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|584
|1826
|2410
|42.3
|1453
|25.5
|1284
|4
|451
|801
|245
|OPPONENTS
|613
|2036
|2649
|46.5
|1447
|25.4
|1262
|2
|421
|916
|283
