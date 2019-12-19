https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-14918349.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|26
|37.0
|242-553
|.438
|69-207
|164-197
|.832
|717
|27.6
|Bertans
|26
|29.3
|136-288
|.472
|103-223
|37-42
|.881
|412
|15.8
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|19
|25.3
|96-212
|.453
|42-99
|19-24
|.792
|253
|13.3
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|26
|25.5
|103-230
|.448
|22-63
|15-22
|.682
|243
|9.3
|Pasecniks
|1
|28.0
|3-7
|.429
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|9
|9.0
|McRae
|13
|18.1
|43-91
|.473
|13-33
|17-19
|.895
|116
|8.9
|Brown
|23
|22.7
|72-158
|.456
|13-45
|27-36
|.750
|184
|8.0
|Mahinmi
|6
|19.5
|17-31
|.548
|0-2
|12-17
|.706
|46
|7.7
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Schofield
|13
|10.4
|18-36
|.500
|9-24
|5-6
|.833
|50
|3.8
|Bonga
|21
|16.4
|29-61
|.475
|5-17
|14-17
|.824
|77
|3.7
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Mathews
|5
|8.4
|3-8
|.375
|2-7
|4-4
|1.000
|12
|2.4
|Robinson
|6
|3.3
|3-6
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|26
|241.0
|1134-2421
|.468
|339-911
|453-558
|.812
|3060
|117.7
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.0
|1150-2334
|.493
|329-869
|537-676
|.794
|3166
|121.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|30
|94
|124
|4.8
|183
|7.0
|70
|1
|27
|94
|8
|Bertans
|23
|98
|121
|4.7
|42
|1.6
|65
|0
|16
|17
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|3
|31
|34
|1.8
|93
|4.9
|41
|0
|8
|42
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|13
|64
|77
|3.0
|117
|4.5
|42
|0
|21
|36
|10
|Pasecniks
|4
|4
|8
|8.0
|1
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McRae
|3
|28
|31
|2.4
|36
|2.8
|26
|0
|8
|14
|4
|Brown
|31
|87
|118
|5.1
|53
|2.3
|34
|0
|33
|25
|3
|Mahinmi
|13
|17
|30
|5.0
|5
|.8
|21
|0
|1
|8
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Schofield
|3
|16
|19
|1.5
|7
|.5
|18
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Bonga
|17
|42
|59
|2.8
|25
|1.2
|46
|0
|14
|13
|5
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Mathews
|1
|5
|6
|1.2
|2
|.4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Robinson
|1
|2
|3
|.5
|3
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|261
|821
|1082
|41.6
|723
|27.8
|580
|1
|193
|374
|104
|OPPONENTS
|271
|936
|1207
|46.4
|687
|26.4
|537
|0
|189
|416
|148
