THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020

Washington Capitals
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 74 John Carlson 63 15 57 72 14 22 2 0 6 176 .085
F 8 Alex Ovechkin 62 43 17 60 -13 30 12 0 3 290 .148
F 13 Jakub Vrana 63 25 26 51 5 18 1 0 6 175 .143
F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 55 11 39 50 1 12 2 0 0 121 .091
F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 57 19 30 49 -1 36 6 0 0 120 .158
F 77 T.J. Oshie 63 25 22 47 5 26 10 0 4 120 .208
F 43 Tom Wilson 62 20 21 41 1 79 5 1 4 146 .137
F 20 Lars Eller 63 15 22 37 1 42 2 1 1 139 .108
D 9 Dmitry Orlov 63 3 23 26 5 32 1 0 2 96 .031
F 62 Carl Hagelin 52 7 14 21 10 14 0 1 2 91 .077
D 6 Michal Kempny 53 3 14 17 14 20 0 0 0 64 .047
F 14 Richard Panik 53 7 9 16 11 32 0 0 0 60 .117
D 33 Radko Gudas 61 2 13 15 18 38 0 0 1 89 .022
F 21 Garnet Hathaway 60 7 6 13 3 75 0 0 1 69 .101
F 26 Nic Dowd 50 5 6 11 7 24 0 2 1 46 .109
F 28 Brendan Leipsic 61 3 8 11 3 13 0 0 1 49 .061
F 72 Travis Boyd 24 3 7 10 9 2 0 0 0 26 .115
D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 59 2 7 9 7 39 0 0 1 44 .045
D 3 Nick Jensen 62 0 6 6 -3 13 0 0 0 56 .000
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 3 1 4 5 6 0 0 2 18 .167
D 42 Martin Fehervary 6 0 1 1 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 4 Brenden Dillon 4 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 5 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 78 Tyler Lewington 6 0 0 0 -2 17 0 0 0 2 .000
F 47 Beck Malenstyn 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 63 218 350 568 96 620 41 5 35 2018 .108
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 191 318 509 -124 601 35 9 22 1890 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Braden Holtby 44 2498 3.12 23 13 5 0 130 1262 0.897 0 1 4
30 Ilya Samsonov 24 1292 2.41 16 5 1 1 52 619 0.916 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 63 3832 2.89 39 18 6 1 182 1881 .899 218 350 620
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 3832 3.21 24 29 10 1 202 2002 .892 191 318 601