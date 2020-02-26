https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Capitals-Stax-15085676.php
Washington Capitals Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|74
|John Carlson
|63
|15
|57
|72
|14
|22
|2
|0
|6
|176
|.085
|F
|8
|Alex Ovechkin
|62
|43
|17
|60
|-13
|30
|12
|0
|3
|290
|.148
|F
|13
|Jakub Vrana
|63
|25
|26
|51
|5
|18
|1
|0
|6
|175
|.143
|F
|19
|Nicklas Backstrom
|55
|11
|39
|50
|1
|12
|2
|0
|0
|121
|.091
|F
|92
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|57
|19
|30
|49
|-1
|36
|6
|0
|0
|120
|.158
|F
|77
|T.J. Oshie
|63
|25
|22
|47
|5
|26
|10
|0
|4
|120
|.208
|F
|43
|Tom Wilson
|62
|20
|21
|41
|1
|79
|5
|1
|4
|146
|.137
|F
|20
|Lars Eller
|63
|15
|22
|37
|1
|42
|2
|1
|1
|139
|.108
|D
|9
|Dmitry Orlov
|63
|3
|23
|26
|5
|32
|1
|0
|2
|96
|.031
|F
|62
|Carl Hagelin
|52
|7
|14
|21
|10
|14
|0
|1
|2
|91
|.077
|D
|6
|Michal Kempny
|53
|3
|14
|17
|14
|20
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.047
|F
|14
|Richard Panik
|53
|7
|9
|16
|11
|32
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.117
|D
|33
|Radko Gudas
|61
|2
|13
|15
|18
|38
|0
|0
|1
|89
|.022
|F
|21
|Garnet Hathaway
|60
|7
|6
|13
|3
|75
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.101
|F
|26
|Nic Dowd
|50
|5
|6
|11
|7
|24
|0
|2
|1
|46
|.109
|F
|28
|Brendan Leipsic
|61
|3
|8
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|72
|Travis Boyd
|24
|3
|7
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|D
|34
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|59
|2
|7
|9
|7
|39
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.045
|D
|3
|Nick Jensen
|62
|0
|6
|6
|-3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.000
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|24
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.167
|D
|42
|Martin Fehervary
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|17
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|78
|Tyler Lewington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Beck Malenstyn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Michael Sgarbossa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|218
|350
|568
|96
|620
|41
|5
|35
|2018
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|191
|318
|509
|-124
|601
|35
|9
|22
|1890
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Braden Holtby
|44
|2498
|3.12
|23
|13
|5
|0
|130
|1262
|0.897
|0
|1
|4
|30
|Ilya Samsonov
|24
|1292
|2.41
|16
|5
|1
|1
|52
|619
|0.916
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3832
|2.89
|39
|18
|6
|1
|182
|1881
|.899
|218
|350
|620
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3832
|3.21
|24
|29
|10
|1
|202
|2002
|.892
|191
|318
|601
