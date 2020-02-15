https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Capitals-Stax-15058953.php
Washington Capitals Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 15, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|74
|John Carlson
|57
|15
|54
|69
|16
|18
|2
|0
|6
|160
|.094
|F
|8
|Alex Ovechkin
|56
|40
|17
|57
|-12
|26
|12
|0
|3
|264
|.152
|F
|13
|Jakub Vrana
|57
|23
|24
|47
|7
|18
|1
|0
|6
|162
|.142
|F
|92
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|53
|19
|27
|46
|-1
|30
|6
|0
|0
|111
|.171
|F
|19
|Nicklas Backstrom
|49
|11
|34
|45
|0
|12
|2
|0
|0
|110
|.100
|F
|77
|T.J. Oshie
|57
|22
|20
|42
|6
|26
|9
|0
|3
|104
|.212
|F
|43
|Tom Wilson
|56
|17
|21
|38
|0
|75
|4
|1
|4
|125
|.136
|F
|20
|Lars Eller
|57
|14
|21
|35
|3
|38
|2
|1
|1
|130
|.108
|D
|9
|Dmitry Orlov
|57
|3
|20
|23
|5
|28
|1
|0
|2
|90
|.033
|F
|62
|Carl Hagelin
|46
|4
|13
|17
|9
|14
|0
|1
|2
|81
|.049
|D
|6
|Michal Kempny
|47
|3
|14
|17
|14
|16
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|33
|Radko Gudas
|56
|2
|13
|15
|20
|36
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.024
|F
|14
|Richard Panik
|47
|7
|6
|13
|9
|32
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.127
|F
|21
|Garnet Hathaway
|54
|6
|6
|12
|4
|68
|0
|0
|1
|61
|.098
|F
|28
|Brendan Leipsic
|57
|3
|8
|11
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|26
|Nic Dowd
|44
|5
|5
|10
|8
|24
|0
|2
|1
|36
|.139
|F
|72
|Travis Boyd
|21
|3
|6
|9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|D
|34
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|56
|2
|7
|9
|9
|39
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.049
|D
|3
|Nick Jensen
|56
|0
|5
|5
|-6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.000
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|24
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.167
|D
|42
|Martin Fehervary
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|78
|Tyler Lewington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Beck Malenstyn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|87
|Liam O'Brien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|23
|Michael Sgarbossa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|202
|324
|526
|105
|575
|39
|5
|34
|1827
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|172
|290
|462
|-132
|556
|32
|9
|18
|1702
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Braden Holtby
|39
|2197
|3.14
|21
|11
|4
|0
|115
|1104
|0.896
|0
|1
|4
|30
|Ilya Samsonov
|23
|1235
|2.38
|16
|4
|1
|1
|49
|590
|0.917
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|3466
|2.88
|37
|15
|5
|1
|164
|1694
|.899
|202
|324
|575
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|3466
|3.28
|20
|28
|9
|1
|187
|1812
|.889
|172
|290
|556
