Duke 7 3 3 14 27
Wake Forest 3 10 10 16 39
First Quarter

WF_FG Sciba 38, :35.

DUK_Philyaw-Johnson 97 kickoff return (Reed kick), :24.

Second Quarter

DUK_FG Reed 30, 10:15.

WF_Newman 42 run (Sciba kick), 8:14.

WF_FG Sciba 34, 2:35.

Third Quarter

WF_K.Hinton 62 pass from Newman (Sciba kick), 13:39.

DUK_FG Reed 43, 9:02.

WF_FG Sciba 44, 1:10.

Fourth Quarter

DUK_Gray 23 pass from Harris (Reed kick), 14:55.

WF_FG Sciba 25, 9:47.

DUK_Philyaw-Johnson 98 kickoff return (Reed kick), 9:34.

WF_K.Walker 14 run (run failed), 8:24.

WF_Carney 18 run (Sciba kick), 3:27.

___

DUK WF
First downs 13 27
Rushes-yards 31-127 66-334
Passing 163 284
Comp-Att-Int 14-23-1 14-25-0
Return Yards 272 57
Punts-Avg. 5-50.2 5-40.8
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-31 5-30
Time of Possession 20:27 39:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Duke, Durant 7-71, Harris 14-39, D.Jackson 7-26, Calhoun 2-4, (Team) 1-(minus 13). Wake Forest, Newman 29-144, K.Walker 17-113, Carney 19-71, K.Hinton 1-6.

PASSING_Duke, Harris 14-23-1-163. Wake Forest, Newman 14-25-0-284.

RECEIVING_Duke, Gray 7-76, A.Young 2-5, Calhoun 1-33, Harding 1-22, D.Jackson 1-14, Bobo 1-12, Durant 1-1. Wake Forest, K.Hinton 6-189, Freudenthal 3-27, Claude 3-19, Greene 1-36, W.Jones 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.