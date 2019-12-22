https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/WISCONSIN-83-MILWAUKEE-64-14924678.php
WISCONSIN 83, MILWAUKEE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roy
|35
|7-13
|8-10
|0-4
|0
|2
|25
|Lucas
|34
|4-10
|0-1
|1-4
|4
|1
|10
|Thomas
|27
|4-8
|0-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|8
|Abram
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|9
|Brown
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Sessoms
|21
|1-3
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|4
|Wilbourn
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Mitchell
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Behrendt
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bingham
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|12-19
|6-26
|9
|22
|64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Roy 3-5, Brown 2-3, Lucas 2-5, Abram 1-2, Wilbourn 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Abram, Sessoms).
Turnovers: 11 (Lucas 2, Roy 2, Wilbourn 2, Abram, Brown, Henderson, Sessoms, Thomas).
Steals: 3 (Behrendt, Lucas, Sessoms).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davison
|32
|0-3
|3-4
|0-4
|5
|3
|3
|Trice
|31
|11-14
|4-6
|1-5
|3
|2
|31
|Reuvers
|27
|8-12
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|22
|Ford
|22
|2-3
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|7
|King
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|Pritzl
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Wahl
|17
|0-3
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|2
|Anderson
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Potter
|13
|3-6
|6-6
|0-5
|0
|0
|12
|McGrory
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ballard
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cuevas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Higginbottom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|21-26
|7-34
|17
|19
|83
Percentages: FG .500, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Trice 5-6, Ford 2-2, Reuvers 2-4, Pritzl 1-3, McGrory 0-1, Potter 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Davison 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Reuvers 3, Potter).
Turnovers: 9 (Potter 3, Anderson 2, Trice 2, King, Pritzl).
Steals: 6 (Ford 2, Anderson, Davison, Trice, Wahl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Milwaukee
|41
|23
|—
|64
|Wisconsin
|43
|40
|—
|83
.
