WISCONSIN 64, NO. 14 MICHIGAN ST. 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henry
|36
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Tillman
|36
|3-15
|0-0
|3-13
|5
|2
|7
|Winston
|34
|9-19
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|23
|Watts
|25
|6-13
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|16
|Hall
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|2
|Ahrens
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Bingham
|11
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|Kithier
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Loyer
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Brown
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marble
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|3-4
|7-35
|14
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Watts 4-10, Winston 3-5, Ahrens 1-1, Henry 1-3, Tillman 1-4, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hall 2, Tillman).
Turnovers: 12 (Henry 3, Hall 2, Loyer 2, Tillman 2, Watts 2, Ahrens).
Steals: 5 (Winston 2, Ahrens, Loyer, Tillman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pritzl
|39
|4-11
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|10
|Trice
|39
|3-12
|6-9
|0-5
|5
|1
|14
|Ford
|34
|5-6
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|13
|Reuvers
|27
|5-9
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|15
|Potter
|22
|2-5
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|6
|Wahl
|21
|1-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|2
|Anderson
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|McGrory
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|12-15
|3-29
|10
|9
|64
Percentages: FG .407, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Ford 2-2, Reuvers 2-3, Pritzl 2-7, Trice 2-7, Anderson 0-1, Potter 0-2, Wahl 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Reuvers 2, Potter, Wahl).
Turnovers: 10 (Ford 2, Potter 2, Reuvers 2, Wahl 2, Pritzl, Trice).
Steals: 8 (Ford 2, Wahl 2, Anderson, Pritzl, Reuvers, Trice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Michigan St.
|27
|36
|—
|63
|Wisconsin
|43
|21
|—
|64
