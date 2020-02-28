Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 61 Mark Stone 65 21 42 63 15 27 6 0 3 168 .125
F 67 Max Pacioretty 65 30 32 62 16 40 7 0 4 286 .105
F 19 Reilly Smith 65 25 25 50 15 20 3 2 5 158 .158
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 60 20 23 43 2 24 6 0 3 214 .093
D 27 Shea Theodore 65 10 33 43 12 25 0 1 2 195 .051
F 71 William Karlsson 57 13 28 41 8 16 2 2 1 119 .109
F 26 Paul Stastny 65 17 19 36 4 24 5 0 3 125 .136
D 88 Nate Schmidt 53 7 23 30 8 10 1 0 0 102 .069
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 36 8 12 20 19 10 1 2 3 46 .174
F 28 William Carrier 65 7 11 18 0 37 0 0 1 92 .076
F 89 Alex Tuch 42 8 9 17 -10 8 3 0 2 98 .082
F 92 Tomas Nosek 61 7 6 13 -1 20 0 1 1 83 .084
F 75 Ryan Reaves 65 7 6 13 -4 47 0 0 1 55 .127
F 9 Cody Glass 39 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 51 .098
D 14 Nicolas Hague 38 1 10 11 0 32 1 0 0 54 .019
D 22 Nick Holden 55 5 6 11 0 13 1 0 0 93 .054
F 20 Cody Eakin 41 4 6 10 -9 16 0 0 0 53 .075
D 3 Brayden McNabb 65 2 7 9 -3 40 0 1 0 59 .034
D 15 Jon Merrill 48 2 5 7 9 32 0 0 0 37 .054
F 10 Nicolas Roy 22 3 4 7 3 8 0 0 1 24 .125
D 5 Deryk Engelland 49 1 5 6 6 37 0 0 1 59 .017
D 23 Alec Martinez 4 2 4 6 6 2 0 0 0 8 .250
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 38 Patrick Brown 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500
F 21 Nick Cousins 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 .333
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
F 72 Gage Quinney 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Zach Whitecloud 10 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 65 208 328 536 85 546 39 9 32 2238 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 194 326 520 -95 500 45 3 28 1934 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 46 2700 2.73 26 14 5 5 123 1334 0.908 0 0 8
30 Malcolm Subban 20 1133 3.18 9 7 3 0 60 546 0.89 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 65 3951 2.94 35 22 8 5 191 1931 .900 208 328 546
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 3951 3.11 30 27 8 3 202 2232 .907 194 326 500