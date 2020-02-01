Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 53 21 26 47 11 34 5 0 1 229 .092
F 61 Mark Stone 53 18 29 47 8 21 6 0 3 138 .130
F 19 Reilly Smith 53 20 21 41 8 18 3 2 3 133 .150
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 48 17 18 35 -1 12 3 0 2 168 .101
F 71 William Karlsson 49 10 24 34 4 14 2 2 1 103 .097
D 27 Shea Theodore 53 6 26 32 4 23 0 0 1 147 .041
F 26 Paul Stastny 53 15 12 27 -2 22 5 0 3 101 .149
D 88 Nate Schmidt 41 5 17 22 2 10 0 0 0 78 .064
F 28 William Carrier 53 5 9 14 0 31 0 0 1 75 .067
F 89 Alex Tuch 36 7 7 14 -11 6 3 0 2 76 .092
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 6 7 13 13 10 1 1 2 27 .222
F 9 Cody Glass 37 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 49 .102
D 14 Nicolas Hague 38 1 10 11 0 32 1 0 0 54 .019
F 92 Tomas Nosek 49 6 4 10 -1 18 0 1 1 69 .087
F 75 Ryan Reaves 53 6 3 9 -3 36 0 0 0 46 .130
F 21 Cody Eakin 32 3 4 7 -11 12 0 0 0 43 .070
D 22 Nick Holden 43 4 3 7 -3 8 1 0 0 73 .055
D 3 Brayden McNabb 53 2 5 7 -3 36 0 1 0 49 .041
D 5 Deryk Engelland 48 1 5 6 8 37 0 0 1 59 .017
F 10 Nicolas Roy 15 2 3 5 1 8 0 0 1 16 .125
D 15 Jon Merrill 39 1 3 4 1 22 0 0 0 31 .032
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 53 162 247 409 11 452 32 7 23 1810 .090
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 161 265 426 -18 404 35 3 26 1622 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 36 2118 2.86 19 12 4 2 101 1082 0.907 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 17 986 3.04 7 7 3 0 50 487 0.897 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 53 3220 3.0 26 20 7 2 159 1620 .901 162 247 452
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3220 2.98 27 20 6 2 158 1806 .910 161 265 404