THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 47 20 25 45 9 32 5 0 1 198 .101
F 61 Mark Stone 47 16 27 43 3 19 6 0 3 125 .128
F 19 Reilly Smith 47 18 18 36 7 14 2 2 3 117 .154
F 71 William Karlsson 47 10 23 33 7 14 2 2 1 101 .099
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 43 15 16 31 -3 12 3 0 2 153 .098
D 27 Shea Theodore 47 6 20 26 5 23 0 0 1 133 .045
F 26 Paul Stastny 47 12 9 21 -7 20 5 0 3 86 .140
D 88 Nate Schmidt 35 4 14 18 -1 8 0 0 0 70 .057
F 28 William Carrier 47 5 8 13 2 27 0 0 1 71 .070
F 89 Alex Tuch 30 6 7 13 -7 4 2 0 1 64 .094
F 9 Cody Glass 37 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 49 .102
D 14 Nicolas Hague 34 0 10 10 1 28 0 0 0 44 .000
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 18 5 5 10 12 8 1 0 1 21 .238
F 92 Tomas Nosek 43 5 4 9 1 16 0 1 1 61 .082
F 75 Ryan Reaves 47 5 3 8 0 36 0 0 0 43 .116
F 21 Cody Eakin 26 3 4 7 -8 12 0 0 0 39 .077
D 22 Nick Holden 37 4 3 7 -3 8 1 0 0 59 .068
D 3 Brayden McNabb 47 2 5 7 -4 36 0 1 0 44 .045
D 5 Deryk Engelland 42 1 5 6 10 35 0 0 1 51 .020
F 10 Nicolas Roy 11 2 3 5 3 6 0 0 1 10 .200
D 15 Jon Merrill 37 1 3 4 3 20 0 0 0 30 .033
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 146 223 369 16 416 29 6 21 1614 .090
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 142 231 373 -23 374 30 3 23 1445 .098

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 31 1818 2.84 18 9 3 2 86 931 0.908 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 16 927 3.04 6 7 3 0 47 462 0.898 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2855 3.0 24 17 6 2 141 1444 .902 146 223 416
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2855 3.02 23 18 6 1 142 1610 .910 142 231 374