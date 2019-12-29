https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/VIRGINIA-65-NAVY-56-14938027.php
VIRGINIA 65, NAVY 56
Davis 7-12 1-2 19, Carter 1-11 2-2 5, Wieck 5-8 3-4 13, Summers 3-7 3-4 9, L.Loehr 2-5 0-0 6, A.Loehr 1-4 2-2 4, Yoder 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Njoku 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-14 56.
Clark 4-8 0-0 10, Key 7-11 1-1 15, Diakite 4-8 4-5 13, Woldetensae 3-5 0-0 8, Morsell 3-9 2-2 10, Huff 4-6 0-0 9, Stattmann 0-0 0-2 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 7-10 65.
Halftime_Virginia 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Navy 7-20 (Davis 4-8, L.Loehr 2-4, Carter 1-5, A.Loehr 0-3), Virginia 8-19 (Clark 2-4, Woldetensae 2-4, Morsell 2-6, Diakite 1-1, Huff 1-1, Key 0-3). Rebounds_Navy 23 (Wieck 8), Virginia 25 (Diakite 8). Assists_Navy 10 (Davis 3), Virginia 18 (Clark 13). Total Fouls_Navy 12, Virginia 14.
