FG FT Reb
FLORIDA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Vassell 34 7-15 0-0 0-6 2 2 17
Forrest 31 1-4 2-2 2-3 3 3 4
Walker 31 3-10 0-0 0-0 2 1 7
Osborne 25 2-7 1-1 1-4 0 2 5
Polite 22 1-4 2-4 2-3 1 3 4
Gray 16 3-4 0-0 0-3 1 4 8
Koprivica 14 1-3 0-2 0-1 0 2 2
Wilkes 12 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 3 5
Evans 9 0-0 2-2 0-2 0 0 2
Olejniczak 6 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 21-54 7-11 5-22 9 20 56

Percentages: FG .389, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Vassell 3-8, Gray 2-2, Walker 1-2, Wilkes 1-3, Forrest 0-1, Osborne 0-2, Polite 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Osborne 2, Evans, Forrest, Walker).

Turnovers: 7 (Gray 2, Wilkes 2, Forrest, Koprivica, Olejniczak).

Steals: 9 (Forrest 3, Vassell 2, Koprivica, Osborne, Polite, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 38 4-12 7-7 1-4 4 1 15
Key 38 4-9 5-7 0-9 1 1 13
Diakite 37 6-10 4-4 2-9 1 3 19
Woldetensae 28 2-4 2-2 0-1 3 3 8
Huff 26 1-2 1-2 1-6 2 4 3
Morsell 21 1-2 1-1 0-1 0 2 3
Caffaro 7 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Coleman 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-41 20-23 4-33 11 15 61

Percentages: FG .439, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Diakite 3-3, Woldetensae 2-4, Huff 0-1, Clark 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Huff 2, Diakite, Key).

Turnovers: 16 (Clark 4, Woldetensae 4, Key 3, Coleman 2, Diakite 2, Morsell).

Steals: 1 (Clark).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida St. 28 28 56
Virginia 27 34 61

A_13,869 (14,593).