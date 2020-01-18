FG FT Reb
HARTFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ellison 40 9-20 0-0 1-8 1 1 19
Marks 34 5-10 5-5 3-5 0 1 17
Carter 30 2-6 0-0 0-2 3 5 5
Flowers 30 3-8 0-0 0-3 1 3 6
Stafl 30 3-6 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
Mitchell 23 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Boxus 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Henry 6 0-0 4-4 0-1 0 1 4
Totals 200 22-54 9-9 4-22 6 13 57

Percentages: FG .407, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Marks 2-5, Ellison 1-3, Carter 1-4, Boxus 0-1, Stafl 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Flowers 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellison, Marks).

Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Flowers 3, Stafl 2, Ellison, Henry, Mitchell).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Carter 2, Marks 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VERMONT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lamb 32 3-5 0-0 1-8 4 1 8
R.Duncan 27 4-7 3-4 1-4 4 2 11
Smith 25 4-10 1-1 0-5 4 3 10
Patella 23 4-6 0-0 2-7 0 1 8
Davis 20 4-8 0-0 2-2 0 0 9
E.Duncan 18 3-8 2-2 0-2 0 1 10
Shungu 17 2-6 0-0 0-2 3 1 5
Giddens 16 3-4 0-0 2-4 1 3 6
Deloney 14 2-4 0-0 0-0 2 0 5
Powell 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 30-59 6-7 8-34 18 12 74

Percentages: FG .508, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Lamb 2-2, E.Duncan 2-7, Davis 1-2, Deloney 1-2, Shungu 1-4, Smith 1-5, Patella 0-1, R.Duncan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Patella 2, Lamb).

Turnovers: 11 (R.Duncan 4, Smith 3, Lamb 2, Davis, Shungu).

Steals: 4 (Deloney, Patella, R.Duncan, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford 27 30 57
Vermont 37 37 74

A_3,266 (3,266).