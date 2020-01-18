https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/VERMONT-74-HARTFORD-57-14986606.php
VERMONT 74, HARTFORD 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ellison
|40
|9-20
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|1
|19
|Marks
|34
|5-10
|5-5
|3-5
|0
|1
|17
|Carter
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|5
|5
|Flowers
|30
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|Stafl
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Mitchell
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Boxus
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|6
|0-0
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|9-9
|4-22
|6
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .407, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Marks 2-5, Ellison 1-3, Carter 1-4, Boxus 0-1, Stafl 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Flowers 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellison, Marks).
Turnovers: 11 (Carter 3, Flowers 3, Stafl 2, Ellison, Henry, Mitchell).
Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Carter 2, Marks 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VERMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lamb
|32
|3-5
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|1
|8
|R.Duncan
|27
|4-7
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|11
|Smith
|25
|4-10
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|3
|10
|Patella
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|8
|Davis
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|9
|E.Duncan
|18
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Shungu
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Giddens
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|6
|Deloney
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Powell
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|6-7
|8-34
|18
|12
|74
Percentages: FG .508, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Lamb 2-2, E.Duncan 2-7, Davis 1-2, Deloney 1-2, Shungu 1-4, Smith 1-5, Patella 0-1, R.Duncan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Patella 2, Lamb).
Turnovers: 11 (R.Duncan 4, Smith 3, Lamb 2, Davis, Shungu).
Steals: 4 (Deloney, Patella, R.Duncan, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|27
|30
|—
|57
|Vermont
|37
|37
|—
|74
A_3,266 (3,266).
