FG FT Reb
RICHMOND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilyard 40 3-7 2-2 0-2 5 1 10
Cayo 33 3-6 7-8 2-7 1 3 13
Sherod 32 1-7 3-4 0-6 2 3 5
Gustavson 28 2-3 4-4 1-4 1 2 8
Golden 27 10-20 4-5 1-8 2 1 24
Wojcik 20 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 5
Koureissi 13 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 3 2
Burton 7 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Totals 200 22-52 21-25 5-31 11 14 68

Percentages: FG .423, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Gilyard 2-5, Wojcik 1-2, Koureissi 0-1, Golden 0-3, Sherod 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Golden).

Turnovers: 13 (Gilyard 5, Wojcik 3, Cayo 2, Gustavson, Koureissi, Sherod).

Steals: 9 (Gilyard 3, Golden 3, Koureissi 2, Sherod).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Santos-Silva 34 6-13 2-3 2-8 1 4 14
Evans 26 2-6 4-5 0-1 3 3 9
Jenkins 23 6-11 1-2 3-5 1 0 14
Simms 23 1-5 0-0 1-7 1 0 3
Vann 22 4-7 2-2 0-2 1 1 11
Hyland 19 5-7 0-0 0-2 1 1 15
Douglas 17 5-8 1-3 5-8 0 4 11
Crowfield 16 2-5 0-1 0-0 4 0 5
Curry 14 1-2 3-4 0-2 2 1 5
McAllister 4 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Ward 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-65 13-20 12-37 14 17 87

Percentages: FG .492, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Hyland 5-6, Jenkins 1-2, Vann 1-2, Evans 1-3, Crowfield 1-4, Simms 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Santos-Silva 2, Douglas, Vann, Ward).

Turnovers: 12 (Evans 4, Santos-Silva 2, Simms 2, Hyland, Jenkins, McAllister, Vann).

Steals: 9 (Jenkins 4, Crowfield, Curry, Douglas, Evans, Vann).

Technical Fouls: None.

Richmond 39 29 68
VCU 39 48 87

A_7,637 (7,637).