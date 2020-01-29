https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/VCU-87-RICHMOND-68-15012018.php
VCU 87, RICHMOND 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gilyard
|40
|3-7
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|10
|Cayo
|33
|3-6
|7-8
|2-7
|1
|3
|13
|Sherod
|32
|1-7
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|3
|5
|Gustavson
|28
|2-3
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Golden
|27
|10-20
|4-5
|1-8
|2
|1
|24
|Wojcik
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Koureissi
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Burton
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|21-25
|5-31
|11
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .423, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Gilyard 2-5, Wojcik 1-2, Koureissi 0-1, Golden 0-3, Sherod 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Golden).
Turnovers: 13 (Gilyard 5, Wojcik 3, Cayo 2, Gustavson, Koureissi, Sherod).
Steals: 9 (Gilyard 3, Golden 3, Koureissi 2, Sherod).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Santos-Silva
|34
|6-13
|2-3
|2-8
|1
|4
|14
|Evans
|26
|2-6
|4-5
|0-1
|3
|3
|9
|Jenkins
|23
|6-11
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|0
|14
|Simms
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|3
|Vann
|22
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|11
|Hyland
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Douglas
|17
|5-8
|1-3
|5-8
|0
|4
|11
|Crowfield
|16
|2-5
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|0
|5
|Curry
|14
|1-2
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|McAllister
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Ward
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-65
|13-20
|12-37
|14
|17
|87
Percentages: FG .492, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Hyland 5-6, Jenkins 1-2, Vann 1-2, Evans 1-3, Crowfield 1-4, Simms 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Santos-Silva 2, Douglas, Vann, Ward).
Turnovers: 12 (Evans 4, Santos-Silva 2, Simms 2, Hyland, Jenkins, McAllister, Vann).
Steals: 9 (Jenkins 4, Crowfield, Curry, Douglas, Evans, Vann).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Richmond
|39
|29
|—
|68
|VCU
|39
|48
|—
|87
A_7,637 (7,637).
