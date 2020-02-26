Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Da Silva 20 3-6 0-1 3-6 0 1 6
Prim 25 4-13 9-10 7-10 2 1 17
Black 31 3-7 0-0 0-3 2 2 8
Owens 25 2-6 0-0 1-3 1 4 5
Hall 21 2-5 0-1 1-4 1 3 4
Mosley 29 6-14 0-0 1-1 0 0 13
Cook 26 4-11 2-3 1-4 0 1 12
West 18 2-5 0-0 1-6 0 3 4
Brown 1 0-0 2-2 0-0 2 0 2
Cooper 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Scott 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-68 13-17 15-37 8 16 74

Percentages: FG .397, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Black 2-4, Cook 2-5, Cooper 1-1, Mosley 1-4, Owens 1-4, Hall 0-1, West 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Prim).

Turnovers: 12 (Prim 4, Cook 3, Hall 2, Mosley, Owens, West).

Steals: 5 (Black 2, Brown, Mosley, Owens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VALPARAISO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McMillan 18 3-6 0-0 0-4 1 4 6
Sackey 24 4-9 4-5 0-3 3 3 14
Clay 35 11-17 0-2 2-7 2 1 22
Fazekas 36 7-9 1-3 0-5 2 1 20
Kiser 34 2-7 2-2 1-4 8 1 7
Krikke 18 5-6 2-2 2-4 1 4 14
Gordon 14 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Morgan 14 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 2
Freese-Vilien 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Morrill 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Pappas 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-58 10-16 5-31 18 16 89

Percentages: FG .586, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Fazekas 5-6, Krikke 2-3, Sackey 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Kiser 1-2, McMillan 0-2, Clay 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kiser, Krikke, McMillan).

Turnovers: 10 (McMillan 2, Sackey 2, Clay, Gordon, Kiser, Krikke, Morrill, Pappas).

Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Kiser 2, McMillan 2, Krikke, Sackey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St. 39 35 74
Valparaiso 41 48 89

.