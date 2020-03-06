Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UTAH (14-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Corbin 15 2-2 0-0 3-3 2 1 4
Torres 30 4-6 0-0 0-3 2 3 10
Gylten 33 5-12 1-1 0-8 7 1 12
Maxwell 33 6-12 0-1 1-6 0 3 17
Provo 24 2-8 2-2 1-1 1 3 6
Pendande 25 7-10 3-4 4-7 2 4 17
Becker 16 1-3 2-2 0-2 3 1 4
Brosseau 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Martin 8 0-0 0-2 0-2 0 0 0
Moore 13 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-58 8-12 12-37 17 18 72

Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Maxwell 5-5, Torres 2-4, Gylten 1-5, Provo 0-4, Moore 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gylten 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Gylten 5, Pendande 4, Provo 3, Torres 2, Maxwell 2, Becker 1, Martin 1, Moore 1)

Steals: 7 (Gylten 2, Moore 2, Maxwell 1, Provo 1, Martin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON (13-17) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Henson 33 1-5 1-2 1-6 3 0 4
Rooks 15 1-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 3
Miller 24 3-8 0-0 3-5 2 2 6
Griggsby 25 5-10 0-1 0-0 2 1 11
Melgoza 35 9-20 11-11 1-4 4 4 30
Van Dyke 16 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
Watkins 18 0-3 1-2 0-1 0 3 1
Peterson 24 2-5 0-0 3-7 1 1 5
Pleskevich 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 13-16 11-28 13 17 63

Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Henson 1-4, Rooks 1-3, Griggsby 1-4, Melgoza 1-3, Van Dyke 1-3, Peterson 1-2, Miller 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Melgoza 1, Van Dyke 1, Peterson 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Melgoza 5, Henson 4, Miller 3, Rooks 1, Van Dyke 1, Pleskevich 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Griggsby 4, Miller 2, Melgoza 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Washington 17 19 12 15 63
Utah 21 9 22 20 72

A_3,361

Officials_Melissa Barlow, Cheryl Flores, Kyle Bacon