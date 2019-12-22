Utah 114, Charlotte 107
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|36:26
|7-12
|8-8
|0-3
|3
|3
|26
|O'Neale
|35:07
|4-8
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|4
|11
|Gobert
|36:45
|6-9
|5-5
|5-19
|1
|3
|17
|Ingles
|38:52
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|2
|14
|Mitchell
|35:13
|7-19
|5-5
|0-4
|9
|3
|20
|Mudiay
|21:35
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|12
|Green
|14:39
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Niang
|11:31
|3-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|9
|Davis
|6:58
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley
|2:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-75
|19-20
|8-42
|27
|27
|114
Percentages: FG .520, FT .950.
3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Ingles 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-9, Niang 3-3, Mudiay 2-4, O'Neale 2-5, Green 1-2, Mitchell 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 3, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 21 (Ingles 8, Bogdanovic 4, Mitchell 3, Bradley 2, Gobert 2, Mudiay, Niang).
Steals: 7 (Mudiay 2, O'Neale 2, Davis, Gobert, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: coach Quin Snyder, 10:10 third; coach Quin Snyder, 6:44 fourth
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|29:35
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|3
|5
|Bridges
|26:30
|3-5
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|2
|8
|Biyombo
|22:20
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|2
|Graham
|38:05
|7-22
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|2
|22
|Rozier
|36:13
|11-24
|5-5
|0-4
|3
|4
|29
|Williams
|24:56
|2-5
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|7
|Zeller
|23:01
|4-5
|5-9
|4-8
|1
|4
|13
|Co.Martin
|21:33
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|11
|Monk
|17:46
|4-9
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|0
|10
|Totals
|240:00
|39-85
|17-22
|11-36
|20
|25
|107
Percentages: FG .459, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Graham 5-13, Monk 2-5, Rozier 2-6, Batum 1-1, Co.Martin 1-1, Williams 1-1, Bridges 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Batum, Co.Martin, Rozier, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Graham 4, Williams 3, Bridges 2, Monk 2, Rozier 2, Zeller).
Steals: 13 (Bridges 4, Monk 2, Williams 2, Zeller 2, Batum, Co.Martin, Rozier).
Technical Fouls: Graham, 9:35 third; Monk, 11:09 fourth
|Utah
|31
|25
|28
|30
|—
|114
|Charlotte
|33
|31
|22
|21
|—
|107
A_16,187 (19,077).