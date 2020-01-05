Utah 109, Orlando 96
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|29:51
|4-13
|4-5
|2-5
|0
|1
|14
|O'Neale
|27:44
|1-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|3
|Gobert
|33:33
|3-8
|2-4
|7-17
|4
|3
|8
|Ingles
|32:56
|4-11
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|0
|11
|Mitchell
|35:07
|14-21
|0-1
|0-3
|6
|1
|32
|Clarkson
|26:29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|Mudiay
|18:06
|5-11
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|0
|12
|Niang
|16:36
|5-8
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|1
|15
|Bradley
|14:26
|2-5
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|0
|5
|Tucker
|4:33
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|00:34
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-93
|9-14
|14-51
|23
|10
|109
Percentages: FG .452, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Niang 5-8, Mitchell 4-7, Ingles 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-6, Clarkson 1-3, O'Neale 1-5, Mudiay 0-1, Tucker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarkson 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Bogdanovic 3, Ingles 2, Mitchell 2, Clarkson).
Steals: 3 (Gobert, Ingles, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|33:43
|4-11
|2-2
|1-12
|2
|1
|11
|Iwundu
|31:16
|3-5
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|2
|9
|Vucevic
|32:37
|9-19
|1-3
|5-13
|2
|2
|22
|Fournier
|31:50
|4-15
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|9
|Fultz
|28:30
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|2
|6
|Ross
|29:55
|9-16
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|24
|Augustin
|23:56
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|0
|5
|Bamba
|14:38
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|5
|Birch
|11:24
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Frazier Jr.
|00:44
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jefferson
|00:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Magette
|00:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-85
|9-12
|9-46
|21
|12
|96
Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Vucevic 3-8, Ross 2-8, Bamba 1-1, Frazier Jr. 1-1, Iwundu 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Fournier 1-8, Fultz 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Vucevic 3, Bamba 2, Iwundu).
Turnovers: 10 (Gordon 3, Augustin 2, Bamba, Fultz, Iwundu, Magette, Vucevic).
Steals: 6 (Bamba 2, Fournier 2, Gordon 2).
Technical Fouls: None
|Utah
|33
|19
|24
|33
|—
|109
|Orlando
|25
|22
|28
|21
|—
|96
A_16,913 (18,846).