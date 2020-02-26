UTAH ST. 94, SAN JOSE ST. 56
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lane
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Ivey
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Moore
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|12
|Washington
|30
|4-15
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|12
|Knight
|39
|3-13
|4-5
|0-6
|5
|1
|13
|Anigwe
|22
|1-5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Agee
|15
|2-7
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|Chappell
|14
|0-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Simmons
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-67
|6-8
|6-28
|10
|14
|56
Percentages: FG .284, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Washington 4-11, Knight 3-9, Moore 2-4, Anigwe 1-1, Ivey 1-3, Agee 1-4, Smith 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Chappell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington).
Turnovers: 15 (Moore 4, Washington 4, Knight 2, Lane 2, Agee, Chappell, Simmons).
Steals: 7 (Moore 4, Chappell, Knight, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bean
|26
|6-9
|0-0
|5-13
|1
|2
|12
|Queta
|22
|9-16
|5-6
|3-10
|2
|0
|23
|Brito
|28
|2-5
|1-2
|0-5
|5
|1
|6
|Merrill
|28
|5-12
|4-4
|0-1
|7
|2
|18
|Porter
|20
|1-3
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|2
|6
|Miller
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|6
|Anderson
|18
|4-9
|1-4
|4-7
|1
|1
|11
|Bairstow
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|2
|Grootfaam
|10
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Karwowski
|6
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Dorius
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|35-72
|14-21
|14-54
|22
|10
|94
Percentages: FG .486, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Merrill 4-10, Anderson 2-2, Miller 2-2, Brito 1-3, Porter 1-3, Bairstow 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bean).
Turnovers: 13 (Bairstow 3, Queta 3, Anderson 2, Bean, Brito, Dorius, Grootfaam, Merrill).
Steals: 7 (Bean 2, Brito 2, Grootfaam, Karwowski, Queta).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|14
|42
|—
|56
|Utah St.
|51
|43
|—
|94
A_8,925 (10,270).