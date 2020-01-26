https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-76-WASHINGTON-ST-64-15004735.php
UTAH 76, WASHINGTON ST. 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonton
|37
|9-17
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|3
|21
|Kunc
|33
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|Robinson
|33
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|13
|Elleby
|29
|4-9
|1-3
|0-7
|1
|5
|12
|Pollard
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Rodman
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Henson
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Williams
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|2
|Rapp
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|2-5
|3-18
|11
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .464, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Robinson 3-4, Elleby 3-6, Bonton 2-4, Henson 1-2, Kunc 1-5, Williams 0-1, Pollard 0-2, Rodman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kunc).
Turnovers: 13 (Elleby 4, Bonton 3, Robinson 2, Williams 2, Kunc, Pollard).
Steals: 6 (Bonton 2, Kunc 2, Robinson 2).
Technical Fouls: Kunc, 5:44 first; Elleby, 14:46 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|40
|5-12
|1-1
|0-7
|4
|3
|11
|Jones
|38
|8-10
|6-6
|0-3
|3
|4
|24
|Battin
|28
|1-3
|0-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|2
|Jantunen
|28
|7-9
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|16
|Gach
|26
|2-6
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|0
|5
|Carlson
|23
|4-4
|4-6
|1-2
|1
|2
|12
|Brenchley
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|29-46
|14-19
|3-29
|19
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .630, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Brenchley 2-2, Jones 2-3, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-2, Gach 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carlson 3, Allen).
Turnovers: 12 (Allen 5, Jones 3, Battin, Carlson, Gach, Jantunen).
Steals: 7 (Jones 4, Allen 3).
Technical Fouls: Allen, 14:46 second.
|Washington St.
|25
|39
|—
|64
|Utah
|37
|39
|—
|76
.
