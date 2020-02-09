Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WILLIAM & MARY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Knight 20 5-10 5-8 1-13 0 4 16
Van Vliet 36 5-10 0-0 0-6 1 2 12
Barnes 29 3-6 1-2 0-0 4 2 7
Hamilton 16 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 4 0
Loewe 33 5-7 0-0 2-4 0 3 10
Ayesa 22 4-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 12
Scott 22 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 3 2
Blair 16 2-5 0-0 2-3 1 0 5
Hermanovskis 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 25-50 6-10 6-32 12 19 64

Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Ayesa 4-6, Van Vliet 2-6, Blair 1-3, Knight 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Loewe 0-1, Scott 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Knight 2).

Turnovers: 17 (Knight 6, Barnes 4, Hamilton 2, Loewe 2, Ayesa, Blair, Scott).

Steals: 3 (Barnes 2, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-WILMINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dodd 20 4-4 0-1 3-6 1 5 8
Gadsden 35 4-8 5-6 0-2 3 1 14
Okauru 30 5-11 5-7 0-4 3 3 15
Phillips 31 2-7 2-3 0-3 2 4 6
Tolefree 19 3-7 1-1 1-2 0 2 7
Sims 29 1-4 0-0 1-5 0 0 2
Linssen 20 5-9 0-0 0-0 0 1 10
Boggs 16 2-4 2-2 0-1 1 2 8
Totals 200 26-54 15-20 5-23 10 18 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Boggs 2-4, Gadsden 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Tolefree 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dodd 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Dodd 3, Okauru 2, Boggs, Phillips, Tolefree).

Steals: 14 (Gadsden 4, Phillips 3, Boggs 2, Okauru 2, Dodd, Linssen, Tolefree).

Technical Fouls: None.

William & Mary 35 29 64
UNC-Wilmington 34 36 70

A_4,155 (6,100).