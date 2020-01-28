UMKC 99, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 41
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CROWLEY'S RIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Roberson
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|1
|7
|Whitaker
|28
|0-7
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Stanley
|27
|8-9
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|18
|Moore
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Youngblood
|19
|1-7
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|4
|Gramling
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|4
|Ballard
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|James
|12
|2-3
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|K.Roberson
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Williams
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Willett
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Boan
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ricker
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-51
|5-10
|6-28
|10
|15
|41
Percentages: FG .333, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Stanley 1-1, B.Roberson 1-4, Ballard 0-1, Boan 0-1, Gramling 0-1, Moore 0-1, Willett 0-1, K.Roberson 0-2, Youngblood 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Roberson, Stanley, Youngblood).
Turnovers: 21 (Stanley 4, B.Roberson 3, Moore 3, Youngblood 3, B.Williams 2, Boan 2, Gramling, James, K.Roberson, Whitaker).
Steals: 5 (Whitaker 2, B.Roberson, James, Stanley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMKC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kamgain
|32
|6-10
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|0
|14
|Whitfield
|27
|5-8
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|13
|Z.Williams
|26
|3-5
|3-5
|3-7
|1
|1
|9
|Allick
|24
|6-8
|4-6
|2-9
|1
|3
|18
|Klanjscek
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|McKissic
|20
|6-10
|0-1
|0-1
|6
|2
|15
|White
|18
|1-7
|2-4
|4-7
|2
|2
|5
|Giles
|15
|4-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|9
|Hardnett
|15
|4-5
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Totals
|200
|37-66
|11-19
|12-40
|24
|12
|99
Percentages: FG .561, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (McKissic 3-5, Whitfield 3-5, Allick 2-3, Kamgain 2-5, Klanjscek 2-6, Giles 1-1, White 1-2, Hardnett 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Allick 2, Kamgain, White, Whitfield).
Turnovers: 8 (Kamgain 2, Z.Williams 2, Allick, Giles, Klanjscek, White).
Steals: 19 (Whitfield 4, McKissic 3, White 3, Z.Williams 3, Hardnett 2, Kamgain 2, Klanjscek 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Crowley's Ridge
|29
|12
|—
|41
|UMKC
|45
|54
|—
|99
A_854 (7,300).