FG FT Reb
CROWLEY'S RIDGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
B.Roberson 30 3-7 0-0 0-7 2 1 7
Whitaker 28 0-7 0-2 1-1 1 2 0
Stanley 27 8-9 1-2 0-4 0 2 18
Moore 20 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Youngblood 19 1-7 2-2 2-5 1 2 4
Gramling 15 2-3 0-0 0-3 3 0 4
Ballard 13 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
James 12 2-3 2-4 0-0 2 1 6
K.Roberson 10 0-2 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
B.Williams 9 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Willett 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Boan 7 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Ricker 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-51 5-10 6-28 10 15 41

Percentages: FG .333, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Stanley 1-1, B.Roberson 1-4, Ballard 0-1, Boan 0-1, Gramling 0-1, Moore 0-1, Willett 0-1, K.Roberson 0-2, Youngblood 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Roberson, Stanley, Youngblood).

Turnovers: 21 (Stanley 4, B.Roberson 3, Moore 3, Youngblood 3, B.Williams 2, Boan 2, Gramling, James, K.Roberson, Whitaker).

Steals: 5 (Whitaker 2, B.Roberson, James, Stanley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UMKC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kamgain 32 6-10 0-0 1-3 7 0 14
Whitfield 27 5-8 0-0 0-5 3 0 13
Z.Williams 26 3-5 3-5 3-7 1 1 9
Allick 24 6-8 4-6 2-9 1 3 18
Klanjscek 23 2-7 0-0 0-1 2 2 6
McKissic 20 6-10 0-1 0-1 6 2 15
White 18 1-7 2-4 4-7 2 2 5
Giles 15 4-6 0-0 2-6 1 2 9
Hardnett 15 4-5 2-3 0-1 1 0 10
Totals 200 37-66 11-19 12-40 24 12 99

Percentages: FG .561, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (McKissic 3-5, Whitfield 3-5, Allick 2-3, Kamgain 2-5, Klanjscek 2-6, Giles 1-1, White 1-2, Hardnett 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allick 2, Kamgain, White, Whitfield).

Turnovers: 8 (Kamgain 2, Z.Williams 2, Allick, Giles, Klanjscek, White).

Steals: 19 (Whitfield 4, McKissic 3, White 3, Z.Williams 3, Hardnett 2, Kamgain 2, Klanjscek 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Crowley's Ridge 29 12 41
UMKC 45 54 99

A_854 (7,300).