UCLA 86, WASHINGTON ST. 83, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|42
|4-18
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|3
|10
|Pollard
|38
|7-12
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|20
|Bonton
|40
|9-22
|3-3
|1-1
|5
|1
|23
|Robinson
|30
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|1
|6
|Williams
|25
|0-1
|9-10
|0-3
|2
|5
|9
|Miller
|28
|5-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|10
|Cannon
|20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodman
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Markovetskyy
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Rapp
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|225
|29-65
|14-17
|6-30
|17
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .446, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Pollard 4-5, Robinson 2-3, Bonton 2-6, Elleby 2-10, Rapp 1-1, Rodman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Elleby 3, Bonton 2, Miller, Pollard, Robinson, Rodman).
Steals: 7 (Elleby 2, Pollard 2, Bonton, Miller, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|4
|Campbell
|36
|5-12
|3-10
|1-4
|3
|3
|14
|Singleton
|33
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|6
|Smith
|5
|8-20
|6-6
|7-13
|3
|4
|23
|Jaquez
|37
|4-8
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|3
|13
|Bernard
|22
|3-6
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|7
|Riley
|21
|9-10
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|3
|19
|Ali
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kyman
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|33-72
|13-22
|14-41
|16
|17
|86
Percentages: FG .458, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Jaquez 3-6, Singleton 2-7, Campbell 1-3, Smith 1-7, Ali 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jaquez 2, Smith 2, Hill, Riley).
Turnovers: 12 (Campbell 3, Jaquez 3, Smith 2, Bernard, Hill, Riley, Singleton).
Steals: 8 (Campbell 4, Jaquez 2, Bernard, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington St.
|34
|35
|14
|—
|83
|UCLA
|30
|39
|17
|—
|86
.
