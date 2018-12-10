https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/UCF-Bowl-History-13455071.php
UCF Bowl History
|Record: 4-5
Jan. 1, 2018 Peach Bowl — UCF 34, Auburn 27
Dec. 17, 2016 Cure Bowl — Arkansas St. 31, UCF 13
Dec. 26, 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl — N.C. State 34, UCF 24
Jan. 1, 2014 Fiesta Bowl — UCF 52, Baylor 42
Dec. 21, 2012 Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl — UCF 38, Ball St. 17
Dec. 31, 2010 Liberty Bowl — UCF 10, Georgia 6
Dec. 19, 2009 St. Petersburg Bowl — Rutgers 45, UCF 24
Dec. 28, 2007 Liberty Bowl — Mississippi St. 10, UCF 3
Dec. 24, 2005 Hawaii Bowl — Nevada 49, UCF 48, OT
