UC SANTA BARBARA 64, UC IRVINE 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edgar
|29
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Rutherford
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|2
|4
|Greene
|23
|8-12
|0-1
|4-6
|0
|4
|16
|Leonard
|32
|4-8
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|12
|Worku
|32
|3-14
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|1
|6
|Welp
|25
|3-14
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|9
|Johnson
|17
|2-3
|1-1
|3-5
|0
|2
|5
|Lee
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Artest
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|7-8
|15-34
|9
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .424, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Leonard 2-6, Artest 1-1, Welp 1-3, Worku 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Greene 3, Johnson 3, Leonard 2, Lee, Rutherford, Welp, Worku).
Steals: 4 (Edgar, Leonard, Rutherford, Welp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|28
|4-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|9
|Sow
|33
|8-15
|3-3
|3-10
|0
|3
|21
|Heidegger
|37
|2-5
|5-6
|0-1
|4
|1
|9
|McLaughlin
|31
|2-6
|7-8
|0-3
|2
|2
|11
|Ramsey
|34
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Idehen
|18
|0-2
|2-4
|3-7
|1
|2
|2
|Cyrus
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Nagle
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Toure
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-46
|21-25
|7-25
|11
|12
|64
Percentages: FG .435, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Sow 2-4, Freeman 1-3, Cyrus 0-1, Heidegger 0-1, Nagle 0-1, Ramsey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Idehen, Sow).
Turnovers: 10 (Freeman 3, Ramsey 3, Sow 2, Heidegger, McLaughlin).
Steals: 3 (Ramsey 2, Cyrus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Irvine
|24
|37
|—
|61
|UC Santa Barbara
|35
|29
|—
|64
A_3,187 (5,600).
