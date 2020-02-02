Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CAL ST.-FULLERTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kamga 33 7-15 2-2 0-4 1 3 18
Rowe 31 4-8 9-11 1-6 3 4 18
Arnold 30 1-6 2-2 0-1 0 3 4
Awosika 25 0-4 0-2 0-3 3 2 0
Clare 25 4-9 3-4 1-1 0 1 13
V.Lee 16 0-3 1-2 0-0 0 3 1
Pitts 15 1-1 1-4 1-2 1 2 3
Wang 9 1-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 2
Venzant 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
San Antonio 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Taban 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-51 18-29 3-17 10 20 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clare 2-4, Kamga 2-5, Rowe 1-1, Venzant 0-1, Arnold 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Rowe 2, Kamga).

Turnovers: 12 (Clare 3, Arnold 2, Pitts 2, V.Lee 2, Awosika, Kamga, Wang).

Steals: 2 (Clare, V.Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC IRVINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Worku 28 4-6 2-2 0-2 6 1 11
Edgar 26 2-6 0-0 1-7 2 4 5
Leonard 26 6-11 0-0 0-3 2 3 15
Greene 24 8-10 2-2 3-12 1 2 18
Artest 22 1-3 1-2 0-2 4 3 4
I.Lee 22 1-2 0-0 0-1 4 3 3
Rutherford 19 5-6 8-8 1-3 1 5 18
Welp 18 2-7 5-5 0-2 1 5 9
Johnson 12 2-3 2-2 3-6 0 4 6
Keeler 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 32-56 20-21 8-38 21 30 91

Percentages: FG .571, FT .952.

3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Leonard 3-5, Edgar 1-1, Worku 1-1, Artest 1-2, I.Lee 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Greene 4, Welp 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 3, Worku 3, Artest 2, Rutherford 2, Welp 2, Greene, I.Lee).

Steals: 6 (Leonard 4, Edgar 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton 34 27 61
UC Irvine 54 37 91

A_2,780 (4,984).