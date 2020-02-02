https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-IRVINE-91-CAL-ST-FULLERTON-61-15023718.php
UC IRVINE 91, CAL ST.-FULLERTON 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kamga
|33
|7-15
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|18
|Rowe
|31
|4-8
|9-11
|1-6
|3
|4
|18
|Arnold
|30
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Awosika
|25
|0-4
|0-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|0
|Clare
|25
|4-9
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|13
|V.Lee
|16
|0-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|Pitts
|15
|1-1
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|Wang
|9
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Venzant
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|San Antonio
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Taban
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|18-29
|3-17
|10
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .373, FT .621.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clare 2-4, Kamga 2-5, Rowe 1-1, Venzant 0-1, Arnold 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Rowe 2, Kamga).
Turnovers: 12 (Clare 3, Arnold 2, Pitts 2, V.Lee 2, Awosika, Kamga, Wang).
Steals: 2 (Clare, V.Lee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Worku
|28
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|11
|Edgar
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|4
|5
|Leonard
|26
|6-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|15
|Greene
|24
|8-10
|2-2
|3-12
|1
|2
|18
|Artest
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|4
|I.Lee
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|3
|Rutherford
|19
|5-6
|8-8
|1-3
|1
|5
|18
|Welp
|18
|2-7
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|5
|9
|Johnson
|12
|2-3
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|4
|6
|Keeler
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|32-56
|20-21
|8-38
|21
|30
|91
Percentages: FG .571, FT .952.
3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Leonard 3-5, Edgar 1-1, Worku 1-1, Artest 1-2, I.Lee 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Greene 4, Welp 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 3, Worku 3, Artest 2, Rutherford 2, Welp 2, Greene, I.Lee).
Steals: 6 (Leonard 4, Edgar 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|34
|27
|—
|61
|UC Irvine
|54
|37
|—
|91
A_2,780 (4,984).
View Comments