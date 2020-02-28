https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-IRVINE-82-CAL-POLY-76-15091504.php
UC IRVINE 82, CAL POLY 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edgar
|25
|2-3
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|6
|Rutherford
|22
|8-10
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|16
|Greene
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Leonard
|31
|7-10
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|22
|Worku
|32
|6-11
|3-5
|0-4
|5
|1
|18
|Welp
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|8
|Artest
|17
|1-2
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Johnson
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|2
|Lee
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Cole
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-50
|11-15
|3-28
|16
|12
|82
Percentages: FG .640, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Leonard 4-7, Worku 3-6, Edgar 0-1, Lee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Greene 7).
Turnovers: 17 (Worku 4, Edgar 3, Lee 2, Leonard 2, Rutherford 2, Cole, Greene, Johnson, Welp).
Steals: 5 (Welp 2, Worku 2, Artest).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowe
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Harwell
|22
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Jaakkola
|19
|4-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Alexander
|27
|5-10
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|0
|12
|J.Smith
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Rogers
|24
|5-11
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|3
|13
|Ballard
|21
|5-9
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|13
|Taylor
|17
|2-9
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|5
|Colvin
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|K.Smith
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Koroma
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|30-66
|9-12
|7-23
|12
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Harwell 2-2, Alexander 1-1, Ballard 1-2, Colvin 1-3, Crowe 1-4, Rogers 1-4, J.Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Koroma 2, Crowe).
Turnovers: 7 (Alexander 2, J.Smith 2, Crowe, Jaakkola, Taylor).
Steals: 8 (Ballard 2, J.Smith 2, K.Smith 2, Alexander, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Irvine
|40
|42
|—
|82
|Cal Poly
|35
|41
|—
|76
A_2,703 (3,032).
