Tulane 76, Cincinnati 71
Williams 6-13 4-4 18, Jar.Cumberland 4-8 1-1 10, Vogt 9-11 3-4 21, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Jae.Cumberland 3-14 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 1-4 0-0 2, McNeal 0-2 0-0 0, Diarra 1-1 4-4 6, Davenport 1-2 0-0 3, Sorolla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 12-13 71.
Lawson 0-7 5-6 5, Hightower 8-20 5-6 22, Thompson 4-9 11-12 20, Zhang 5-7 0-0 15, Thomas 2-6 3-3 7, Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Days 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-53 24-27 76.
Halftime_Cincinnati 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 7-27 (Williams 2-4, Jae.Cumberland 2-11, Davenport 1-2, Scott 1-2, Jar.Cumberland 1-4, McNeal 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-3), Tulane 8-16 (Zhang 5-5, Walker 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Hightower 1-6, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Adams-Woods. Rebounds_Cincinnati 35 (Williams 7), Tulane 27 (Thompson 9). Assists_Cincinnati 18 (Scott 8), Tulane 8 (Lawson 3). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 22, Tulane 14.