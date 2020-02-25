https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15082510.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|46
|34.9
|405-872
|.464
|99-270
|182-225
|.809
|1091
|23.7
|Lowry
|45
|36.3
|267-635
|.420
|129-361
|210-245
|.857
|873
|19.4
|VanVleet
|47
|35.8
|282-687
|.410
|128-329
|139-165
|.842
|831
|17.7
|Ibaka
|46
|27.1
|301-570
|.528
|58-142
|81-109
|.743
|741
|16.1
|Powell
|38
|28.2
|210-422
|.498
|77-192
|84-100
|.840
|581
|15.3
|Anunoby
|56
|29.3
|229-459
|.499
|68-187
|46-69
|.667
|572
|10.2
|Davis
|57
|17.6
|171-358
|.478
|85-202
|37-42
|.881
|464
|8.1
|Gasol
|35
|27.8
|98-231
|.424
|50-124
|26-36
|.722
|272
|7.8
|Hollis-Jefferson
|45
|19.7
|128-266
|.481
|2-17
|90-123
|.732
|348
|7.7
|Boucher
|49
|13.0
|106-230
|.461
|23-84
|73-93
|.785
|308
|6.3
|McCaw
|31
|24.1
|60-137
|.438
|21-58
|12-16
|.750
|153
|4.9
|Thomas
|26
|10.3
|45-88
|.511
|31-61
|5-7
|.714
|126
|4.8
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Johnson
|19
|5.0
|8-30
|.267
|2-13
|5-6
|.833
|23
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|24
|5.2
|8-23
|.348
|6-18
|1-6
|.167
|23
|1.0
|Watson
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|TEAM
|57
|241.8
|2335-5055
|.462
|783-2077
|1004-1258
|.798
|6457
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.8
|2161-5060
|.427
|733-2190
|991-1294
|.766
|6046
|106.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|53
|293
|346
|7.5
|158
|3.4
|125
|0
|44
|110
|43
|Lowry
|28
|188
|216
|4.8
|348
|7.7
|142
|0
|59
|133
|19
|VanVleet
|18
|160
|178
|3.8
|316
|6.7
|113
|0
|90
|107
|13
|Ibaka
|96
|277
|373
|8.1
|61
|1.3
|128
|0
|24
|91
|39
|Powell
|22
|125
|147
|3.9
|64
|1.7
|76
|0
|48
|57
|14
|Anunoby
|61
|239
|300
|5.4
|86
|1.5
|132
|0
|66
|71
|40
|Davis
|45
|155
|200
|3.5
|97
|1.7
|93
|0
|31
|58
|12
|Gasol
|29
|197
|226
|6.5
|122
|3.5
|101
|0
|28
|43
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|89
|130
|219
|4.9
|81
|1.8
|95
|0
|42
|46
|18
|Boucher
|83
|132
|215
|4.4
|22
|.4
|92
|0
|18
|20
|49
|McCaw
|16
|51
|67
|2.2
|70
|2.3
|48
|0
|33
|25
|4
|Thomas
|4
|31
|35
|1.3
|14
|.5
|23
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|19
|22
|1.2
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|559
|2035
|2594
|45.5
|1466
|25.7
|1216
|0
|503
|834
|291
|OPPONENTS
|652
|1986
|2638
|46.3
|1443
|25.3
|1127
|1
|405
|973
|298
