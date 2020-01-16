https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-14980276.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|29
|36.2
|268-586
|.457
|70-179
|107-132
|.811
|713
|24.6
|Lowry
|29
|38.3
|176-436
|.404
|91-258
|151-176
|.858
|594
|20.5
|VanVleet
|31
|36.3
|183-464
|.394
|80-215
|111-131
|.847
|557
|18.0
|Ibaka
|30
|26.6
|184-366
|.503
|28-75
|58-79
|.734
|454
|15.1
|Powell
|29
|28.9
|157-309
|.508
|58-142
|59-71
|.831
|431
|14.9
|Anunoby
|39
|30.2
|175-350
|.500
|56-147
|33-51
|.647
|439
|11.3
|Hollis-Jefferson
|32
|20.2
|98-208
|.471
|2-13
|67-89
|.753
|265
|8.3
|Davis
|40
|17.0
|103-224
|.460
|49-127
|30-32
|.938
|285
|7.1
|Gasol
|28
|28.4
|69-182
|.379
|34-92
|21-28
|.750
|193
|6.9
|McCaw
|19
|27.3
|48-110
|.436
|16-47
|7-9
|.778
|119
|6.3
|Boucher
|36
|13.2
|76-168
|.452
|20-61
|52-71
|.732
|224
|6.2
|Thomas
|15
|12.0
|27-58
|.466
|20-43
|5-7
|.714
|79
|5.3
|Brissett
|13
|8.7
|11-30
|.367
|3-12
|5-6
|.833
|30
|2.3
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Johnson
|12
|5.5
|7-25
|.280
|2-12
|3-4
|.750
|19
|1.6
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|20
|5.5
|6-19
|.316
|5-15
|1-6
|.167
|18
|0.9
|Watson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|40
|242.5
|1592-3545
|.449
|535-1441
|714-896
|.797
|4433
|110.8
|OPPONENTS
|40
|242.5
|1521-3571
|.426
|508-1527
|675-887
|.761
|4225
|105.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|38
|188
|226
|7.8
|105
|3.6
|84
|0
|28
|76
|27
|Lowry
|16
|115
|131
|4.5
|227
|7.8
|92
|0
|34
|87
|13
|VanVleet
|9
|111
|120
|3.9
|218
|7.0
|69
|0
|59
|77
|12
|Ibaka
|67
|189
|256
|8.5
|37
|1.2
|82
|0
|13
|63
|28
|Powell
|15
|95
|110
|3.8
|50
|1.7
|55
|0
|31
|45
|11
|Anunoby
|40
|186
|226
|5.8
|66
|1.7
|98
|0
|43
|48
|27
|Hollis-Jefferson
|74
|92
|166
|5.2
|49
|1.5
|68
|0
|27
|33
|12
|Davis
|28
|106
|134
|3.4
|75
|1.9
|59
|0
|23
|39
|7
|Gasol
|23
|161
|184
|6.6
|98
|3.5
|87
|0
|23
|34
|30
|McCaw
|10
|38
|48
|2.5
|49
|2.6
|34
|0
|23
|21
|1
|Boucher
|71
|92
|163
|4.5
|16
|.4
|62
|0
|13
|15
|34
|Thomas
|3
|19
|22
|1.5
|6
|.4
|15
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Brissett
|8
|12
|20
|1.5
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|3
|12
|15
|1.2
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.7
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|408
|1435
|1843
|46.1
|1012
|25.3
|844
|0
|332
|593
|207
|OPPONENTS
|458
|1416
|1874
|46.8
|1007
|25.2
|793
|1
|275
|661
|222
