AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 27 36.6 253-554 .457 67-171 104-128 .813 677 25.1
Lowry 24 38.1 148-353 .419 74-207 126-145 .869 496 20.7
VanVleet 30 36.3 172-445 .387 75-207 109-126 .865 528 17.6
Powell 27 28.9 140-284 .493 51-131 57-69 .826 388 14.4
Ibaka 25 25.5 143-293 .488 21-64 50-65 .769 357 14.3
Anunoby 34 29.8 150-304 .493 46-130 30-48 .625 376 11.1
Hollis-Jefferson 27 20.3 84-169 .497 2-10 60-79 .759 230 8.5
Davis 35 16.8 87-187 .465 42-107 27-29 .931 243 6.9
Gasol 27 28.2 63-173 .364 31-88 21-28 .750 178 6.6
Boucher 32 13.0 66-143 .462 16-49 47-61 .770 195 6.1
McCaw 14 26.4 33-77 .429 14-38 4-6 .667 84 6.0
Thomas 12 11.3 20-37 .541 14-26 3-5 .600 57 4.8
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Johnson 9 3.7 6-14 .429 1-5 2-2 1.000 15 1.7
Brissett 9 7.6 5-15 .333 1-5 1-2 .500 12 1.3
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 19 5.7 6-19 .316 5-15 1-6 .167 18 0.9
TEAM 35 242.1 1380-3077 .448 461-1256 646-803 .804 3867 110.5
OPPONENTS 35 242.1 1332-3158 .422 444-1346 578-763 .758 3686 105.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 38 179 217 8.0 97 3.6 77 0 26 72 26
Lowry 13 101 114 4.8 180 7.5 72 0 27 76 10
VanVleet 9 107 116 3.9 207 6.9 66 0 59 76 11
Powell 15 90 105 3.9 46 1.7 52 0 30 43 11
Ibaka 54 148 202 8.1 31 1.2 67 0 12 50 24
Anunoby 35 167 202 5.9 57 1.7 85 0 38 46 26
Hollis-Jefferson 60 82 142 5.3 41 1.5 56 0 20 30 11
Davis 22 86 108 3.1 64 1.8 53 0 17 30 6
Gasol 23 156 179 6.6 92 3.4 85 0 22 33 30
Boucher 61 80 141 4.4 14 .4 50 0 12 12 27
McCaw 8 26 34 2.4 27 1.9 21 0 16 16 1
Thomas 1 12 13 1.1 4 .3 12 0 4 4 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Johnson 2 7 9 1.0 0 .0 6 0 2 5 0
Brissett 5 7 12 1.3 3 .3 9 0 1 3 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .7 8 .4 10 0 4 3 2
TEAM 349 1267 1616 46.2 873 24.9 729 0 291 528 187
OPPONENTS 419 1240 1659 47.4 874 25.0 705 0 239 576 186