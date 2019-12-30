AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 27 36.6 253-554 .457 67-171 104-128 .813 677 25.1
Lowry 22 38.1 137-321 .427 68-183 115-133 .865 457 20.8
VanVleet 28 36.5 165-415 .398 71-188 108-124 .871 509 18.2
Powell 27 28.9 140-284 .493 51-131 57-69 .826 388 14.4
Ibaka 23 24.7 126-261 .483 19-57 47-61 .770 318 13.8
Anunoby 32 29.6 140-284 .493 42-122 30-48 .625 352 11.0
Hollis-Jefferson 25 19.6 75-152 .493 2-10 51-68 .750 203 8.1
Davis 33 16.6 79-169 .467 38-95 23-24 .958 219 6.6
Gasol 27 28.2 63-173 .364 31-88 21-28 .750 178 6.6
Boucher 30 12.9 64-137 .467 16-48 47-61 .770 191 6.4
McCaw 12 26.6 30-64 .469 12-32 3-4 .750 75 6.3
Thomas 12 11.3 20-37 .541 14-26 3-5 .600 57 4.8
Johnson 7 3.6 6-13 .462 1-4 0-0 .000 13 1.9
Brissett 8 6.8 5-12 .417 1-3 0-0 .000 11 1.4
Ponds 3 3.0 2-4 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 18 6.0 6-19 .316 5-15 1-6 .167 18 1.0
TEAM 33 242.3 1312-2904 .452 438-1175 612-761 .804 3674 111.3
OPPONENTS 33 242.3 1262-2990 .422 422-1271 559-736 .760 3505 106.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 38 179 217 8.0 97 3.6 77 0 26 72 26
Lowry 12 97 109 5.0 164 7.5 66 0 27 74 8
VanVleet 7 101 108 3.9 194 6.9 61 0 58 71 7
Powell 15 90 105 3.9 46 1.7 52 0 30 43 11
Ibaka 49 133 182 7.9 29 1.3 62 0 11 45 21
Anunoby 33 150 183 5.7 50 1.6 81 0 35 43 26
Hollis-Jefferson 56 74 130 5.2 38 1.5 54 0 19 27 10
Davis 21 81 102 3.1 62 1.9 52 0 17 28 6
Gasol 23 156 179 6.6 92 3.4 85 0 22 33 30
Boucher 56 71 127 4.2 14 .5 49 0 9 11 24
McCaw 7 22 29 2.4 22 1.8 20 0 15 16 1
Thomas 1 12 13 1.1 4 .3 12 0 4 4 0
Johnson 2 7 9 1.3 0 .0 6 0 2 5 0
Brissett 3 5 8 1.0 3 .4 7 0 1 3 1
Ponds 0 1 1 .3 2 .7 2 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .8 7 .4 10 0 4 3 2
TEAM 326 1197 1523 46.2 824 25.0 702 0 281 505 174
OPPONENTS 402 1166 1568 47.5 830 25.2 673 0 228 544 178