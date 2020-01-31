Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 31, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 51 36 24 60 17 6 9 0 4 202 .178
F 16 Mitchell Marner 40 13 37 50 4 10 5 0 1 104 .125
F 88 William Nylander 51 24 22 46 0 8 6 0 4 145 .166
F 91 John Tavares 44 18 23 41 -6 12 3 0 3 141 .128
D 94 Tyson Barrie 51 5 25 30 -2 12 1 0 0 129 .039
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 51 10 18 28 3 8 0 2 1 89 .112
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
F 11 Zach Hyman 32 14 10 24 12 12 3 1 1 68 .206
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 46 8 13 21 1 26 1 0 1 66 .121
F 19 Jason Spezza 39 7 12 19 -4 16 1 0 0 44 .159
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 36 7 11 18 0 14 4 0 1 74 .095
F 47 Pierre Engvall 29 7 7 14 7 6 0 1 3 45 .156
D 3 Justin Holl 49 1 13 14 10 33 0 0 0 62 .016
D 8 Jake Muzzin 40 3 11 14 8 34 0 0 0 74 .041
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 46 6 4 10 1 10 0 0 0 33 .182
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 33 4 5 9 2 12 0 0 1 26 .154
D 83 Cody Ceci 51 1 7 8 10 20 0 0 1 42 .024
D 23 Travis Dermott 38 4 4 8 10 27 0 0 1 50 .080
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 11 1 5 6 2 4 0 0 1 13 .077
F 42 Trevor Moore 24 3 2 5 -1 4 0 0 0 37 .081
F 77 Adam Brooks 7 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 36 Mason Marchment 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 20 Kenny Agostino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 32 Tyler Gaudet 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 45 Teemu Kivihalme 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 17 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 0 15 .000
TEAM TOTALS 51 185 301 486 86 334 33 5 26 1715 .108
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 166 280 446 -107 322 33 6 20 1666 .100

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 41 2385 2.87 24 9 6 1 114 1273 0.91 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 12 626 3.83 3 7 1 1 40 349 0.885 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 51 3102 3.14 27 17 7 2 160 1660 .900 185 301 334
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3102 3.39 24 22 5 0 173 1703 .892 166 280 322