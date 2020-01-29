https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15013257.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|50
|35
|23
|58
|15
|6
|9
|0
|4
|199
|.176
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|39
|13
|35
|48
|2
|10
|5
|0
|1
|103
|.126
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|50
|23
|22
|45
|0
|8
|6
|0
|3
|144
|.160
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|43
|18
|23
|41
|-5
|12
|3
|0
|3
|138
|.130
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|50
|4
|24
|28
|-5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|128
|.031
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|50
|10
|18
|28
|2
|8
|0
|2
|1
|86
|.116
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|31
|13
|10
|23
|11
|10
|3
|1
|1
|64
|.203
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|45
|8
|12
|20
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.123
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|38
|7
|12
|19
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.159
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|35
|6
|10
|16
|-1
|14
|4
|0
|1
|73
|.082
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|28
|7
|7
|14
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|44
|.159
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|48
|1
|13
|14
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.017
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|39
|3
|10
|13
|8
|34
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.043
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|45
|6
|4
|10
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.188
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|33
|4
|5
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.154
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|50
|1
|7
|8
|10
|18
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.024
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|37
|4
|4
|8
|7
|27
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|10
|1
|5
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.083
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|23
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Mason Marchment
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|32
|Tyler Gaudet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Teemu Kivihalme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|180
|294
|474
|76
|328
|33
|5
|25
|1681
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|163
|276
|439
|-96
|318
|33
|6
|20
|1632
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|40
|2325
|2.86
|23
|9
|6
|1
|111
|1239
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|12
|626
|3.83
|3
|7
|1
|1
|40
|349
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|3042
|3.14
|26
|17
|7
|2
|157
|1626
|.900
|180
|294
|328
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|3042
|3.38
|24
|21
|5
|0
|169
|1670
|.893
|163
|276
|318
