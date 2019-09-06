Texas-Baltimore Runs

Orioles sixth. Trey Mancini doubles to deep left field. Anthony Santander grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Logan Forsythe. Trey Mancini to third. Renato Nunez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Delino DeShields. Trey Mancini scores. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers seventh. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Willie Calhoun flies out to right center field to Stevie Wilkerson. Nick Solak homers to center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Rougned Odor flies out to left field to Anthony Santander. Logan Forsythe doubles to deep left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Orioles 1.

Rangers ninth. Willie Calhoun flies out to left field to DJ Stewart. Nick Solak walks. Rougned Odor hit by pitch. Nick Solak to second. Logan Forsythe singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Rougned Odor to third. Nick Solak scores. Throwing error by DJ Stewart. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit by pitch. Delino DeShields reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Logan Forsythe to third. Rougned Odor out at home. Jose Trevino lines out to deep left field to DJ Stewart.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Rangers 3, Orioles 1.