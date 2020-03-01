https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Texas-86-Oklahoma-76-15096077.php
Texas 86, Oklahoma 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS (18-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmes
|31
|7-13
|2-5
|1-6
|2
|4
|16
|Collier
|23
|5-12
|2-3
|7-12
|1
|4
|14
|Sutton
|27
|0-6
|6-6
|0-2
|4
|1
|6
|Taylor
|36
|9-14
|5-9
|0-5
|2
|2
|27
|Underwood
|36
|3-5
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|3
|8
|Allen-Taylor
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Higgs
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|8
|Warren
|10
|0-1
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|21-29
|15-39
|19
|18
|86
Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Taylor 4-6, Collier 2-3, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Underwood 0-1, Higgs 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Holmes 2, Collier 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Sutton 6, Collier 4, Higgs 4, Holmes 2, Taylor 2, Underwood 1, Warren 1)
Steals: 8 (Holmes 4, Taylor 2, Sutton 1, Higgs 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (12-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simpson
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|5-11
|1
|4
|4
|Gregory
|37
|7-12
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|5
|21
|Llanusa
|28
|3-14
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|4
|10
|Robertson
|25
|2-6
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|4
|10
|Williams
|35
|11-24
|2-2
|4-7
|4
|4
|25
|Lampkin
|11
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Scott
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Murcer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Veitenheimer
|32
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-70
|13-16
|16-36
|11
|29
|76
Percentages: FG 38.571, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Gregory 5-8, Robertson 2-5, Llanusa 1-8, Williams 1-4, Veitenheimer 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lampkin 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Williams 7, Gregory 5, Llanusa 3, Lampkin 2, Simpson 1, Robertson 1, Veitenheimer 1)
Steals: 7 (Llanusa 2, Williams 2, Veitenheimer 2, Simpson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma
|23
|8
|17
|28
|—
|76
|Texas
|23
|16
|23
|24
|—
|86
A_3,543
Officials_Bryan Enterline, Amy Bonner, Lisa Jones
