Texas 77, No. 25 TCU 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS (17-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmes
|30
|6-11
|3-5
|6-12
|4
|3
|15
|Collier
|37
|5-14
|5-7
|6-16
|1
|4
|16
|Sutton
|32
|3-11
|2-4
|2-4
|10
|4
|8
|Taylor
|37
|8-14
|2-4
|4-10
|2
|3
|22
|Underwood
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Higgs
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Palmer
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Warren
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|13-22
|25-57
|17
|23
|77
Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Taylor 4-7, Collier 1-6, Higgs 1-2, Holmes 0-1, Sutton 0-3, Underwood 0-1, Palmer 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Collier 5, Taylor 1, Underwood 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Holmes 4, Collier 3, Sutton 3, Taylor 3, Warren 3, Underwood 1, Higgs 1, Palmer 1, 1)
Steals: 3 (Holmes 2, Higgs 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (20-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Bradley
|31
|5-7
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|14
|Heard
|39
|4-19
|11-15
|3-8
|6
|3
|19
|Ray
|40
|5-13
|3-5
|1-5
|0
|3
|16
|Woods
|25
|2-7
|3-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|7
|Berry
|23
|3-9
|2-2
|4-7
|1
|3
|9
|Hellessey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Morris
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Obinma
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Crain
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|20-28
|10-27
|10
|23
|67
Percentages: FG 34.483, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Bradley 3-4, Ray 3-7, Berry 1-5, Heard 0-2, Woods 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ray 2, Morris 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Heard 4, Berry 3, Ray 1, Woods 1, Obinma 1)
Steals: 8 (Heard 4, Akomolafe 1, Bradley 1, Ray 1, Woods 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas
|16
|10
|27
|24
|—
|77
|TCU
|23
|12
|12
|20
|—
|67
A_2,605
Officials_Brian Garland, Tina Napier, Beveryly Roberts
